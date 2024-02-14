“You’re good at takeout though” - Kelly Nash cheers on Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley while hyping friendship goals in hilarious exchange

In her capacity as a host on the MLB Network, Kelly Nash has forged some personal relationships with players and their families over the years. It became clear in a recent Instagram exchange that she also has a sense of humor.

Recently, Nash posted a screenshot of an exchange with Ashley Rodon, wife of Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon. The conversation contains a byplay between her and Ashley wherein the two talk about getting some takeaway food. In the text chat, Kelly Nash claims that Rodon is "good at takeout."

The conversation between Ashley Rodon and Kelly Nash on Instagram

Ashley and Carlos Rodon tied the knot in 2018, while the latter was playing for the Chicago White Sox. The two make rural Indiana their home during the offseason, where Carlos delights in hunting and various other outdoor activities.

Around the time that the pair were wed, Ashley became friends with Nash through Carlos' teammate, Dallas Keuchel. Nash and Keuchel have been dating since 2019. Rodon and Keuchel both pitched in the White Sox rotation between 2019 and 2020.

"Welcome to the family, Willow Mo’orea Rodón. Congratulations, Carlos and Ashley!" - Chicago White Sox

In 2022, Rodon left the White Sox for the San Francisco Giants. In San Francisco, he had the best season of his career, going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA alongside 237 strikeouts in 173 innings. Despite the move, Ashley and Kelly Nash appear to have kept in touch, and they remain close friends.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Rodon inked a six-year, $162 million deal with the New York Yankees. Although many expected him to repeat his success with his new team, things did not go according to plan. After missing significant time with an injury, 30-year-old Rodon went 3-8, posting a career-worst 6.85 ERA.

Ashley Rodon's friendship with Kelly Nash speaks to inter-family MLB camaraderie

Although the two have gone their seperate ways, with Rodon with the Yankees and Keuchel now a free agent, their bond remains close. The light-hearted nature in which Kelly Nash and Ashley Rodon seem to connect speaks to the fact that MLB can give rise to life-long friendships.

As for Carlos, the expectations are clear. If the Yankees want to improve their stead in 2024, then the left-hander will need to be a big part of it. With Ashley by his side, that should be more than possible.

