"You're like zoo animals" - Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver shares inside look at bullpen life at Phillies and Red Sox ballparks

Luke Weaver has been a part of the New York Yankees setup since 2023. After spending his time with teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners, among others, Weaver was claimed off waivers by the Yankees.
On Monday, Weaver appeared on the Baseball Isn't Boring YouTube channel, where he shared an inside look at the bullpen life at the Phillies and Red Sox ballparks.
"That's ruthless…. You always say it's like you're like zoo animals. I mean, it's a closure, and people are, you know, wanting balls and they're wanting to yell at you and tell you stink and get you unmotivated. Then you got some good ones in there." [11:35 onwards]
You can check what Luke Weaver said in the video below:
In the 2025 MLB regular season, Luke Weaver has a record of 3-4 while pitching for the Yankees. He also has an ERA of 3.97, a WHIP of 1.07 and 66 strikeouts to his name. Weaver has played 58 games in total so far.
Luke Weaver called his performance against the Minnesota Twins 'trash'
On Monday, the New York Yankees fell to the Minnesota Twins, losing the first game of the series, 7-0. While many things went wrong for the Yankees, one thing that went unnoticed was Luke Weaver's performance.
In his outing against the Twins, Weaver managed 0.1 innings in which he gave away three hits, five runs and two walks. After the match ended, Weaver admitted that his performance on the mound was 'trash.'
Weaver said:
“That was trash. My body wasn’t in sync with the intensity of the game, and when I tried to execute, I couldn’t. I felt like I was battling myself constantly, mentally trying to overcome it, and attempting to stay focused. Those two factors, in my opinion, explain what happened out there.”
In the same interview, Weaver was also asked if there was any physical condition that led to his poor showing against the Twins. However, Weaver said he wasn't dealing with any pain on the field.