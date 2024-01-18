"You're looking at more modest moves" - MLB analyst weighs in on what the Mets are looking to add during the remainder of the off-season

As the MLB offseason progresses, the New York Mets, under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, are poised to make calculated moves to strengthen their roster for the upcoming 2024 season. The team’s top priority, as articulated by Andy Martino of SNY Network, is shoring up the bullpen, recognizing the market’s availability and the necessity of bolstering the relief corps. Additionally, there is contemplation about adding a bat to the lineup.

Expand Tweet

The Mets’ approach to the offseason has been characterized by prudence and a commitment to building a sustainable winner. Despite a relatively reserved strategy and the pursuit of more modest moves, Stearns remains steadfast in his vision for the team’s competitiveness in 2024. With a payroll target of around $350 million, the Mets have approximately $10 million left to spend, prompting an emphasis on strategic and value-driven acquisitions:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They feel like they want to finish up at around $350 million with the payroll, that gives them $10ish left to spend, so you’re looking at more modest moves most likely." - Andy Martino

The New York Mets have already addressed significant needs in their starting rotation, securing pitchers Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and Adrian Houser. The outfield mix has been strengthened with the addition of Harrison Bader. Stearns believes that, while big splashes are enticing, the focus should be on assembling a team capable of winning consistently:

"Steve Cohen is trusting David Stearns to pick the right relievers. They will add relievers."

Mets are commited to competing for a playoff spot in 2024

In a conversation with SNY’s Andy Martino, Stearns reiterated the Mets’ goal of competing for a playoff spot in the upcoming season. He expressed confidence in meeting this expectation and emphasized the importance of building a team that can deliver exciting baseball in September and October.

Expand Tweet

Regarding the designated hitter position, Stearns indicated that while adding another bat is not deemed essential, the team is engaged in continual evaluation. The balance between bringing in an established player and allowing young talent like Mark Vientos to play is a crucial consideration for the Mets. Stearns advocated for patience, acknowledging that playing young players may result in some challenges but emphasizing the rewards of such an approach.

As the Mets gear up for MLB Spring Training, the remaining weeks of the offseason promise to be intriguing, with the team strategically navigating the market to address bullpen needs and potentially add offensive firepower. Mets fans can anticipate a season marked by calculated moves and a commitment to long-term success under David Stearns' guidance.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.