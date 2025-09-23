“You’re out of your mind!” - MLB analyst boldly links Pete Alonso to Yankees with Mets future hanging in balance

Pete Alonso is likely to head into free agency at the end of the year, opting out of the two-year $54 million contract that he is currently signed to by the New York Mets. The first baseman is expected to have plenty of suitors after a turnaround year where he is currently the second-highest in RBIs and fourth-highest in home runs in the National League.One of the teams that has been speculated to pursue Pete Alonso in free agency is the Mets' crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees. As per radio personality Joe Beningno on the WFAN Radio, it will be a shock if the Bombers don't look to sign the 'Polar Bear'.&quot;The Yankees need a first baseman, and if you tell me they won't go after Pete, you're out of your mind,&quot; Benigno said.The Yankees had signed Paul Goldschmidt for a one-year $12.5 million contract as their 1B option for this year, but at 38 years of age, he is in the twilight of his career. The team could be looking at a permanent long-term solution in Alonso.Goldschmidt has divided the first baseman's duties alongside Ben Rice. Together, the duo has a .278 batting average at the position, at least 50 points ahead of the next best infield position. However, collectively they have a .728 OPS. Alonso is hitting at .276 with an .876 OPS this year.Benigno, earlier this year during the offseason, had also called out the Mets for a lack of proactiveness in locking up Pete Alonso long-term, instead looking at options like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The 30-year-old had rejected deals initially in the offseason, which he and his agent Scott Boras felt were below his value.“Do I want Pete back? Of course. … The boy genius, (Mets president of baseball operations David) Stearns, because let’s be honest, he’s smarter than everybody in the freaking room, doesn’t want him back,” Benigno had said sarcastically. “And the guy that I blame is the owner.“I thought Stevie Cohen had a feel for the fan base, OK. You know what they’re pulling now with this, ‘Oh, Vlad Guerrero. We’re gonna get Vlad Guerrero.’ You know what? Screw Vlad Guerrero. I want my guy.”Mets looking to pursue Kyle Schwarber as Pete Alonso replacementAlso discussed on the WFAN Radio Show were talks of possible replacements for Pete Alonso as the Mets' first baseman. Picking up from Evan Roberts and co.'s chat, sports insider Chris Monte asserted that Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, also headed into free agency, is an option.&quot;Sounds like Evan Roberts caught the same wind that I have talked about about a month ago. Mets are going to be all over Kyle Schwarber as a free agent. Cohen, specifically, is infatuated with the idea of signing Schwarber to hit with Soto in the Mets lineup,&quot; Monte wrote.Chris Monte @montemaniaLINKSounds like @EvanRobertsWFAN caught the same wind that I have talked about about a month ago. Mets are going to be all over Kyle Schwarber as a free agent. Cohen, specifically, is infatuated with the idea of signing Schwarber to hit with Soto in the Mets lineup.Kyle Schwarber has had a career year himself, belting currently the National League-leading 53 home runs. Unlike Alonso, however, Schwarber can only hit as a designated hitter, leaving the Mets the need to transition someone into a 1B role.