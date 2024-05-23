"You’re the New York Yankees for the love of God" - Fans react to Hal Steinbrenner's suggestion of lowering payroll after 2024

The New York Yankees got off to a great start this season as they hold the third-best record in the MLB. The Yankees have the best record in the American League (24-17) and are eyeing their run to the World Series.

A significant part of the team's success came from Juan Soto. The Yanks have benefited from Soto, but he will hit the free-agent market after this season. Yankees fans are keen on retaining their star player. However, payroll might just be a crisis for the team. That said, Juan Soto's extension is still questionable.

The franchise owner, Hal Steinbrenner, made a statement saying that payrolls are not sustainable. Steinbrenner said it seems impossible for the franchise to increase its payroll in the current situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Yankees fans were unhappy with Steinbrenner's statement and took to social media to express their frustration.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"You’re the New York Yankees for the love of God. That’s your MO," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"This was a good thing to tell your fans before the Juan Soto free agency? Beat," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

"Man, I don't understand why make this confession at this time... I mean, the team is playing incredible, it's a slap in the face, say it after winning the world series this year idk," wrote one fan.

Some fans believe this would be Soto's last year in pinstripes.

"Enjoy Soto 2024, because it’s only happening one season. This is who Hal is," one fan wrote.

"Wow. Maybe they won’t keep Soto," another fan chipped in.

"Bye bye Soto!" wrote one fan.

Steinbrenner doesn't believe the Yankees should have a $300 million payroll to win a championship

According to Steinbrenner, the Bronx Bombers need not have a $300 million payroll to win a championship. Steinbrenner feels that the team should be able to get there without having a certain amount.

"I don’t believe I should have a $300 million payroll to win a championship," Steinbrenner said.

The Yanks had $296.6 million in their payroll at the start of this season. It was an increase from the previous season. While it might not be possible for an increase right now, things could change over time. Yankees fans are determined to get Soto on the team for a longer period of time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback