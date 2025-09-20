"You're one of a kind" - Will Smith’s wife Cara pens heartfelt message to Ellen Kershaw as Dodgers’ legend announces retirement

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife penned a heartfelt message after Clayton Kershaw's retirement announcement. On Thursday, the Dodgers icon announced his retirement at the end of an 18-year career.
Cara Smith reshared the Dodgers' post honoring Ellen Kershaw, Clayton's wife, with an emotional tribute on her Instagram stories, calling her an "incredible mom."
"Truly a family that I have been lucky to always look up to in this lifestyle! Being a true example of giving back to everyone around them… whether through your foundation, Bible study, VBS, opening your home to invite everyone during holidays or just a fun night… you make everyone feel so loved. @ellenkershaw you are one of a kind 🤍! We love you guys!"
The post featured Clayton sharing a special message to his teammates and his wife, Ellen.
"(Ellen has) chased them through the concourses with a Mary Poppins bag full of tricks and games to keep them occupied, and ironically, she’s been the one teaching them the ins and outs of baseball — explaining the numbers on the scoreboard, the concession lines, and of course, the ballpark food.
"She’s been there crying over some really hard losses and celebrating some truly incredible milestones. She’s watched our kids fall in love with the game, with the players, and with watching me pitch. ...So, thanks babe — it’s amazing," Clayton concluded.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner with more than 3,000 strikeouts announced his retirement from Dodger Stadium.
Will Smith’s wife, Kara, reacts to Dodgers' playoff clinch
On Friday, Cara reshared a story from MLB’s official page on her Instagram. On Friday, the LA Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-3 and won the NL West for the fourth time.
Cara reacted with emojis on her Instagram story, marking the Dodgers' special moment.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Will Smith was placed on the 10-day IL with a right-hand contusion. Before this, Smith was hitting .296 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs so far in the 2025 season.