“You’re not Shohei Ohtani” - Fans scoff as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reportedly rejects $450M offer from Blue Jays

No matter how well the Toronto Blue Jays do this season, the ongoing contract situation with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will weigh over the entire 2025 campaign. Similar to Juan Soto with the New York Yankees last year, Vladdy's future with the Blue Jays is going to be the dominant narrative for the club and whether or not they will be able to extend him, trade him, or test their luck in free agency.

Ad

According to MLB insider Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned down an offer from the Toronto Blue Jays which would have a rough modern day value of $450 million. Fellow insider Ken Rosenthal reported that Vladdy is looking for a deal in the ballpark ot $500 million, leaving a $50 million gap between a potential extension.

Following the news of the difference between the contracts that both parties are comfortable with, a number of fans took to social media to share their opinion on the situation. After seeing players such as Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto sign $700 million+ deals, some fans have pointed out that not every star free agent deserves such a lucrative deal, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr. himself.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yes, should’ve never been in this position, but like what more do you want dude?! I love you but you are not Shohei Ohtani nor are you worth even close to him $$$ wise" - One fan posted on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I’ve so had it with this guy. He’s not coming back. Just laying the groundwork for free agency" - Another fan posted.

"Should have taken that, he's not getting that in FA" - One more fan added.

It will be interesting to see if the two parties will reconnect for further negotiating on a new deal or if things have gone too far. If the Toronto Blue Jays feel like they will be unable to reach a new deal in free agency, they could look to make a trade in the same way teams have done with players like Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker in recent years. This is a sentiment shared by some frustrated fans.

Ad

"Trade him for sure get prospects in return" - One fan shared.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Really wish the Jays would trade him ASAP. Do not need the distraction all season long" - Another fan posted on social media.

"His greed is gonna have him with a big contract, on a team like the Angels where his career will go to die" - One more fan added.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could land the Toronto Blue Jays a sizable return on the trade market

If the Toronto Blue Jays believe that a long-term deal with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cannot be reached, there is a realistic chance that they could move him this season. The Blue Jays could likely land a sizable package in return for their All-Star slugger.

Ad

When the Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres after failed contract extension attempts, the team was able to recoup a number of prospects that have become the core of their roster. The Nationals recieved MacKenzie Gore, Jarlin Susana, Robert Hassell III, James Wood, CJ Abrams, and Luke Voit in exchange for the outfielder.

This could be a massive help for a Toronto Blue Jays squad that could be on the verge of a rebuild. While there is a chance that the two sides reach an agreement on an extension, the Blue Jays could get a major injection of talent if they opt to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback