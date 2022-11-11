Aaron Judge had given himself until Opening Day of the 2022 season to reach an agreement on an extension that would have kept him from becoming a free agent. However, he and the Yankees were unable to come to terms. According to GM Brian Cashman, the team had offered a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, which when combined with the $17 million it had offered in arbitration this season would have brought the total package's value to just over $230 million.

During the 2022 MLB season, Aaron Judge was the Yankees' star player. However, his future is unknown as he became a free agent for the first time in his career after failing to reach a long-term contract with the team. Aaron Judge said it had been a privilege to wear the "Bronx Bombers" shirt after their final game and that he wanted to stay with the New York team, but he was unsure of what would happen to his future.

Judge, who has had trouble in three of the last four seasons due to injury, was questioned about whether passing on an extension was a gamble. He said that he was willing to take the chance.

Aaron Judge declared,

"Every day is a gamble. Very few people have the chance to discuss an extension. Because of how unique this opportunity is for me and how much I love the Yankees for doing it, I don't mind leaving the team in free agency. I wouldn't consider all the drawbacks. Simply concentrating on my tasks on the field will be enough; everything else will be taken care of."

Is a move away from the Yankees imminent for Aaron Judge?

It's likely that Judge's first and final free agency contract will be this one. Given that he would be 43 by the time it expired, signing a 12-year contract would be risky. If he signed a ten-year, $400 million contract with incentives, his AAV would be $40 million.

This would make him the second-highest paid player in baseball by AAV, behind only Max Scherzer ($43.333 million), and the best position player, surpassing Mike Trout (AAV of $35,541,667).

The Mets may be willing to pay Judge the big salary he demands, in addition to allowing him to remain in New York. The athlete declined a seven-year, 213.5 million-dollar offer prior to the start of the 2022 season.

The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the two additional choices. The 30-year-old's birthplace is Linden, California. Being close to family may be a key consideration for him as he chooses his next team.

