"You’re the turkey to my gravy" - Pete Alonso shares heartwarming moments with wife Haley as Macy's parade transcends into romantic getaway

It's the holiday season and baseball stars are reveling in it as several renowned MLB players spent their time with their loved ones on Thanksgiving. However, it was New York Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso, who stole the show after sharing an endearing moment with his better half, Haley Alonso.

The Mets slugger accompanied his wife Haley to enjoy the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition that pleases enormous crowds every year. Alonso clicked a selfie with Haley, with Haley sharing a romantic moment.

She later posted the romantic picture on Instagram, along with other pictures capturing their time at the parade. Haley, who is a fashion blogger and has some ardent followers on Instagram, shared the picture via her official handle.

While the picture itself encapsulated the adorable couple's romantic dynamics, Alonso's comment on the post further increased the delight of the fans.

"Absolutely adorable! you’re the turkey to my gravy," - wrote Alonso

Although the couple tied the knot in 2021, they have been together since 2015, when the MLB star started dating Haley. The duo started seeing each other during college and got engaged in 2018.

Pete Alonso's Mets future uncertain despite impressive record

While it has been quite rosy for the Mets slugger at home, it's not quite the same when it comes to baseball. Alonso's future with the franchise has been one of the most talked about topics in the MLB this year.

Alonso will enter his last year with the Mets in 2024 and is set to earn an $8 million raise. However, there are murmurs that the clubs might look to trade the slugger before he hits free agency. But Mets' President of Baseball Operations David Stearns suggested otherwise earlier this month:

"I'm looking forward to watching him play this season," Stearns said. "And I'm not going to predict the future."

The three-time All-Star made his major league debut with the Mets in 2019 and was voted the NL Rookie of the Year after topping the MLB home run charts with a whopping 53 home runs.

Despite being not able to reach the same heights in the following seasons, Alonso has managed 192 home runs in five years, establishing himself as one of the best right-handed sluggers in the division.

