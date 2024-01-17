“You sun goddess!” - Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine stirs excitement among fans with a sneak peek of the latest beach getaway

Kara Maxine Bieber stunned with her looks on social media as she posted a series of pictures from her recent vacation. The wife of Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber got a lot of appreciation from her fans on Instagram.

Kara Maxine Bieber got married to Shane Bieber in early 2023. The couple had been engaged since 2021 after dating for years. The pair met each other while they were enrolled University College of Santa Barbara.

Kara Kavajecz, as she was called before her marriage, is originally from Northern California. At UC Santa Barbara, she played basketball and volleyball. From a long time, she showcased her passion for fashion and has decorated her Instagram account with plenty of creative looks. Kara also launched her own fashion brand, KM Collection stepping into the world of entrepreneurship.

As an influencer and an entrepreneur, Kara does have a very busy life so she deserves a little bit of a getaway now that even Shane is in the offseason. On her Instagram, she posted picture from her vacation in a tropical location with a mixture of pictures about herself and some beautiful sceneries of the coastline.

"You SUN GODDESS!!!," one fan wrote.

Here are some other Instagram comments:

Comments on Kara Bieber's Instagram

Kara Maxine Bieber's recent recognition from the city of Cleveland

As residents of the city of Cleveland, both Shane Bieber and Kara Maxine Bieber are celebrities. They are well loved by the city and the Guardians fanbase as they keep a good profile both on and off the field.

This warranted some recognition as Cleveland Magazine named Kara as one of the 'Most Interesting People' in the city.

“The biggest thing is learning how to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations," Bieber was quoted saying for the magazine.

Each year, the magazine lists 21 people on their all-exclusive list with the 2024 edition having the social media influencer at the top position.

