  • "You can't tell me that's not freaking Joe Kelly" - Dodgers pitcher's wife Ashley hilariously reacts to husband's doppelgänger performing on stage

By Ryan Burks
Modified Mar 17, 2025 16:31 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Joe Kelly is currently trying to find a job for the 2025 MLB season, but his wife Ashley believes that he might have found work elsewhere. Joe and Ashley Kelly have been married since 2013, and they have been through a lot together during their relationship.

Both Joe Kelly and his wife Ashley are active on social media, and an Instagram story from Ashley drew attention on Mar. 16. While attending a concert, Ashley couldn't help but think that the performer on stage looked just like her husband.

"Seriously though, who is this man? You can't tell me that's not freaking Joseph Kelly Jr.?!?! I showed Joe this and he spit his water out and said it looks like a filter of tats on him haha it's insane and I didn't know how to feel watching Joe Not Joe. I was an immediate Groupie. I'm sorry sir," Ashley captioned the story
@ashleynicokelly IG Husband Joe Kelly Doppelganger
Joe Kelly spent the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but was also injured for much of the year. The veteran made his MLB debut during the 2012 season and has been a key piece for several playoff teams throughout his career.

Kelly has kept training and working out this offseason in hopes of landing a deal with an MLB team at some point. The Dodgers are not planning to re-sign the veteran, and he has not drawn much interest from other teams.

Joe Kelly's Wife Ashley Shares Adorable Story About Husband Living Out a Baseball Fantasy

Joe Kelly has experienced plenty throughout his time in Major League Baseball, but he got the ultimate surprise earlier this year. Kelly's wife Ashley was able to get a photograph of her husband taken by Ken Griffey Jr., who was the pitcher's favorite player growing up.

Ashley shared the moment on Instagram and provided a caption.

"When an MLB Vet feels like he’s 7 again ⚾️ Ken Griffey Jr. took this photo of Joe pitching in South Korea during last season’s Seoul Series. He reached out to little ol’ me to have it mailed to JK. He opened it, I told him who took the photo, he did this little twinkle toe type dance, grabbed some bubble gum and now we have a glimpse at this Big Kid whose favorite player of all time made his dreams come true! You’re the absolute 🐐 @therealkengriffeyjr THANK YOU!" Ashley Nicole captioned her Instagram post
Joe Kelly will continue to look for new job opportunities, while his look-alike now has a new fan in Ashley.

