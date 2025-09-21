"You all should be thanking Caitlin Clark" - Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana gives reality check to WNBA for fining Fever superstar

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, came out with strong criticism of Caitlin Clark's fine. The controversy highlights Clark's comments during the Indiana Fever's Game 3 victory over the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs.She commented, &quot;Refs couldn't stop us&quot; and &quot;Elite bench mob&quot; on an Instagram post celebrating the team's performance.The WNBA fined her $200 for her Instagram comment. Later, Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, criticized this with a humorous tone and reshared the post on her Instagram story. She wrote,&quot;The W is so soft dude, y'all should be thanking her.&quot;Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, shared a post.(@mvds_/Instagram)In July, she also went to watch a WNBA game with Giolito, sharing a series of images on her Instagram. The post features Madalana wearing a Fever jersey with the number 22, Clark's jersey number, as she was seen cheering her on during the match. Another frame features Lucas Giolito and Madalana on the Jumbotron at TD Garden during the Fever's game. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe caption reads, &quot;CC at the TD 🤝🏽&quot; and she tagged Caitlin Clark.Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend, Madalana, celebrates Red Sox victory at Fenway ParkSix days ago, Madalana shared a carousel of images and clips of a Boston Red Sox game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees with a 6-4 score.The Red Sox players' partners, Giolito’s girlfriend Madalana, Josh Winckowski's wife Rhea Winckowski, and Jordan Hicks' girlfriend Michaela, were spotted in the post enjoying Fenway Park. The last frame features a celebratory post of the Red Sox victory.The caption reads, &quot;Fenway Park.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRed Sox players' partners shower love in the comment section. Alex Bregman’s wife, Reagan, dropped a single-word reaction:&quot;Love.&quot;Josh Winckowski's wife, Rhea Winckowski, commented&quot;Love this, love you, love @michaelanee__.&quot;Jordan Hicks' girlfriend, Michaela, also commented,&quot;I love you.&quot;Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana shared a post.(@mvds_/Instagram)The warm exchange reflected the tight bond within the Red Sox inner circle.On the mound, Giolito continues to command a sharp strikeout—he has racked up 118 Ks so far in the 2025 season, while maintaining a 3.64 ERA and a 10-4 record.