"You think Derek Jeter didn't sit down with George Steinbrenner?" - Ex-Mariners star calls out Pete Alonso’s apparent hands-off approach

Pete Alonso reportedly reached an agreement with the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal after sitting down for a talk with owner Steve Cohen, and one former player can't believe it didn't happen sooner. The slugger reportedly had not had an in-person conversation with Cohen during the negotiations prior to their meeting in Tampa on Tuesday.

Speaking on MLB Tonight on Thursday, former Seattle Mariners star Harold Reynolds believes that the conversation between them should have taken place a long time ago.

Reynolds argues that modern-day stars have more access to owners, bringing up the Mets' neighbors, the New York Yankees, as an example:

"I'm blown away that he has not had a conversation with Steve Cohen. I can't believe that and here's why. When you're a star player and ownership is so different than it was 30 years ago, these guys engage with you, they're around. Steve Cohen goes to every game, he sitting right there in his suite, he's down on the field, he's in the celebration in the clubhouse. You have a relationship."

"I cannot believe that Pete has not had a conversation. This has gone on way too long, he should have had a conversation a long time ago with Steve... You think Derek Jeter didn't sit down with George Steinbrenner?"

Despite having turned down two offers from the New York Mets in as many years, Pete Alonso finally re-signed with the club shortly after his face-to-face meeting with Cohen. The deal includes a $10 million signing bonus and $20 million salary for 2025, with a player option worth $24 million for 2026.

Brandon Nimmo shares his excitement after Pete Alonso re-signs with the Mets

While fans rejoice at the news of Pete Alonso re-signing with the New York Mets, his teammates are equally excited to paly alongside him this season. In a recent interview, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo spoke about playing with Alonso in the new lineup (via SNY):

"So excited... To bring him back and make him a part of this team is amazing. I'm so excited to have him in our lineup, it looks great on paper."

Nimmo made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2016, which means that he has been with the team since Pete Alonso made his major league debut in 2019. They have played together for six years now and will continue to do so for at least one more year.

It remains to be seen how the new and improved New York lineup, which also added Juan Soto this offseason, will fare in the MLB this year.

