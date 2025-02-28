"You are tired of seeing Juan Soto" - Pete Alonso opens up about playing alongside Dominican star for Mets in 2025

Juan Soto continues to prove why he is one of the most dangerous batters in Major League Baseball. The 26-year-old has been a force at the plate since he debuted back in 2018 and has not slowed down one bit, which is one of the reasons that he was able to secure the richest contract in MLB history this offseason.

After a successful season with the New York Yankees, Juan Soto opted to join the team's cross-town rivals, signing a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets. The move was without question the biggest of the offseason, however, it is not only New York Mets fans who are excited about the Soto signing, but his new teammate Pete Alonso as well.

In an interview with Foul Territory, Pete Alonso spoke about the addition of Juan Soto to the New York Mets lineup and everything he can bring to the lineup. After reaching the National League Championship Series last season, there is a chance that the new slugger could be the missing link for a potential World Series run.

"Adding Juan is because playing against him for the past six years, the dude's a baller we all know that. He's a game-changing type player and playing against him for the past six seasons, you're tired of seeing him have that game-winning hit or making that big play in the field," Alonso said of his new teammate.

While some may take this is as someone just praising his new teammate, when it comes to Juan Soto, there is no denying how dominant he has been throughout his career. An All-Star in each of his last four seasons, Soto has been one of the best players in baseball and someone who Alonso is happy to have on his team this year.

"For us to have him on our side, it's such a huge help. Obviously adding him is a huge thing," Alonso continued.

Juan Soto trails only Shohei Ohtani for the best odds to win the NL MVP in 2025

It's not only Pete Alonso who is expecting Juan Soto to make a major impact in 2025, but also the popular sports betting app FanDuel. As of Friday, February 28, the New York Mets outfielder sits second behind only Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani for the best odds to win the NL MVP.

Last season, Soto posted a .288 batting average with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a .989 OPS. It will be interesting to see if he can improve upon those numbers with an arguably better lineup around him thanks to Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Mark Vientos.

