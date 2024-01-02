"You’ve helped shape me into the person and player I am today!" - Isiah Kiner-Falefa pays tribute to the Yankees after sealing move to divisional foe

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's short tenure in the Bronx was the subject of mixed emotions for Yankees fans. Now with the Hawaiian shortstop hitting the road, "IKF" has offered a heartfelt message to fans in the Big Apple.

On December 29, Isiah Kiner-Falefa inked a two-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays worth $15 million. Although the deal provoked an emotional response from both Falefa's new and old teams, the 28-year old has attempted to keep things upbeat.

"Isiah Kiner-Falefa bids farewell to the Yankees. "It was an honor to wear the pinstripes!! New York, I’m grateful for the past two seasons! You’ve helped shape me into the person and player I am today!" (via IG/isiahk)" - Yankees Videos

On his Instagram, Kiner-Falefa thanked Yankees fans for the opportunity to play in baseball's biggest market. The infielder came to New York from the Minnesota Twins in 2022, alongside Josh Donaldson in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

From the beginning, fans were skeptical of IKF. In 2022, his first season in the Bronx, Falefa hit .261/.314/.327 with only 4 home runs and 48 RBIs. His lack of offensive power and mediocre defensive play often caused New York Yankees fans to show dissatisfaction with his play. In 2023, IKF was largely replaced at shortstop by youngster Anthony Volpe, who ended up winning a Gold Glove.

"The error of the night goes to Isiah Kiner-Falefa" - MLB Errors

For Falefa's new team, the Toronto Blue Jays, fans also feel strongly about the deal. Until weeks before Isiah Kiner-Falefa's signing, the Jays were thought to be one of the teams positioned to sign Shohei Ohtani. After the Japanese superstar opted to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans north of the border have begun to view IKF as a sort of consolation deal.

Another reinvention awaits Isiah Kiner-Falefa in MLB's sole Canadian market

Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Kiner-Falefa has played in nearly every position. With All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette settled in Toronto, it is likely that Falefa will play third base this year, as Gold Glover Matt Chapman appears likely to depart in free agency.

Although IKF has been able to hang on, it is unlikely that his poor reputation earned in New York will leave him. Now, all the infielder can do is hope that the fans are more forgiving in Toronto, or that he can at least avoid giving them a reason not to be.

