"You've no idea what you're saying" - Trevor Bauer's accuser Lindsey Hill responds to X user claiming MLB might face lawsuit if pitcher isn't signed

An X user believes there might be a possible lawsuit that Trevor Bauer would win if he's not signed to an MLB team soon. An user named Bill James said that the MLB might need to start encouraging teams to sign the embattled former All-Star. That got the attention of his primary accuser, Lindsey Hill.

Hill responded to the tweet with vigor:

"As someone who witnessed the entire MLB arbitration process, you have absolutely no idea what you are saying. Let me help you out: MLB investigated Trevor Bauer for 10 months and found that his violent actions warranted the longest Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault policy in the history of the league."

She went on to add that a nationally renowned, neutral arbitrator named Martin Scheinman reviewed every shred of evidence, which according to her includes sex tapes of his alleged assaults. The arbitrator decided that Bauer was guilty and should have his MLB record suspension upheld.

Her tweet continued:

"He will not file ANY lawsuit against MLB, he’s lying as a PR move. He would have to unseal the ENTIRE investigation to the public. And then he’d go to jail as the police have never had access to the sex tapes MLB has in its possession."

Whether or not the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is planning on filing a lawsuit remains to be seen, but James believes Bauer could win one and would benefit from it. Hill, however, vehemently disagreed.

What did X user say about the probable lawsuit that Trevor Bauer could win?

Ever since he was reinstated in December 2022, Trevor Bauer has tried in vain to land a contract with any MLB team. He was suspended and then released by the Dodgers after sexual assault allegations came up, and he hasn't pitched in MLB since.

Bill James, an X user whose bio gives very little information as to who they are, said that they think Bauer might be able to argue successfully in court that he lost millions from his original suspension, which James said was due to a "flawed and hasty" investigation.

Trevor Bauer has not made it back to the MLB (Imagn)

James believes this means that Bauer was a victim of this suspension, which has played a role in his inability to be signed even now. The user called on the league to act now to avoid any risk later.