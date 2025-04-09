Young Rays fan’s priceless reaction to Mike Trout’s autograph goes viral

Mike Trout and the LA Angels traveled to Tampa Bay and started the three-game series against the Rays with a 4-3 win on Tuesday. On the back of Kyren Paris, Kenley Jansen and Kyle Hendricks' performances, the Angels secured their seventh win of the season. However, the season is seeing a sluggish start from the three-time MVP, who is only hitting .171 with three home runs.

Regardless, Trout remains a fan favorite at every ballpark in America. The batting wizard was in George M. Steinbrenner Field as he signed autographs for fans waiting before the game.

One reaction from a young fan in a Rays jersey has gone viral. After he received a signed baseball from the Angels outfielder, the fan exclaimed:

"Mike, Thank You! I love you!"

Netizens lauded Trout for being gentle and kind to sign autographs despite the hectic day on the field.

"The most humble and giving player - he's always there for the fans!" one fan wrote.

"👏👏👏" another added.

"Mike is our hero!! Let's go Mike!! Go halos baby 🔥" one fan said.

"I love Mike too," another wrote.

"Mike trout is my favorite," one fan posted.

Angels skipper not worried about Mike Trout's slow start

By this time of the year, the old Mike Trout would have already batted somewhere in the range of .300. However, he is sitting at .171.

Despite the slow start which has Trout 6-for-35, Angels manager Ron Washington believes the outfielder will get back being his older self soon.

“It’s Mike Trout,” Washington said after Saturday's 10-4 win against the Cleveland Guardians. “It will get better. The more he sees pitches, the better it’s going to get. I’m not worried about Mike. As long as we can keep him on the field and keep his presence around here, he’s going to be Mike.”

Trout also spoke about his slow start on Saturday, addressing what might be going wrong with his at-bats and how he's tackling the slow start to begin the 2025 season.

“I’m having good at-bats, hitting some pitches, missing some pitches, but it’s getting close,” Trout said. “I don’t think it’s mechanics, I think it’s keeping the head still. When it sways back and forward the ball starts moving, so I’m just trying to keep it simple. When the head is still, I see everything, and the swing is right.”

Surprisingly, for once, Mike Trout is not the reason for the Angels' hot start. The team is 7-3 and the early signs are looking good.

