Young Sheldon fame Raegan Revord aka Missy Cooper's transitions from ballet to baseball is effortlessly cool

Known for her role as Missy Cooper in the hit TV show Young Sheldon, Raegan Revord has captivated audiences the world over. Recently, an image surfaced highlighted just how versatile of an actress Revord is.

Born in San Diego, Revord's family moved to Los Angeles at a young age to pursue her acting career. After taking several roles in TV commercials, Revord got her first big break in 2014, when she appeared on Modern Family.

In 2017, the 9-year old got the opportunity of a lifetime to star as Missy Cooper in the Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon. In the role, Raegan Revord depicts the precocious younger sister of Sheldon Cooper, who is the main character.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently, the show's official Facebook page shared an image that shows how Revord has been depicted in her role as Missy over the years.

"From ballet to baseball, Missy has always been the coolest!" - Young Sheldon

The post depicts one of the earliest episodes, in which Missy stars as a ballet dancer. However, in her capacity as Missy, Revord soon showed that she possesses some capabilities on the baseball field, in addition to the dancefloor.

In a 2019 episode of Young Sheldon entitled "A Parasol and a Hell of an Arm", Missy Cooper tries out for her local baseball team. Although the coach (Craig T. Nelson) is initially skeptical of having a girl on his team, Missy soon shows that she can throw like the boys on the team, leading coach to revel in her presence.

In contrast to her brother, Sheldon (Iain Armitage), Missy is seen as a superior athlete. Sheldon, true to his depiction in the Big Bang Theory, is not a very talented athlete, and prefers math to any sort of sports-related endeavor.

Raegan Revord continues to dazzle as Young Sheldon enters final season

After seven years of filming, the popular series will enter it's last season this February. When Raegan Revord first began to act in the series, she was merely 9 years old. Now 16, her role as Missy has undoubtedly taught her a lot about acting, and what it means to undergo a transformation.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.