“Your downfall needs to be studied”; “Trade everyone and rebuild” - Astros fans voice frustration as team’s inconsistency continues

Friday’s game saw the Houston Astros lose 6-1 against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. The Twins had a stellar victory in the series opener, keeping the Astros to only one run.

Carlos Correa’s double and Alex Kirilloff’s sacrifice fly in the third inning starting their team’s 2-0 lead. Trevor Larnach’s 401-foot homer brought in another two runs for the Twins in the fifth. In the sixth inning, Manuel Margot’s groundout allowed Max Kepler to score.

Carlos Santana’s homer set the final score in the eighth inning. The Twins pitching staff only allowed the Astros a single run in the fourth inning on Alex Bregman’s homer, his seventh of the season.

Astros fans were frustrated after their team’s loss and took to X/Twitter to blow off some steam.

“Your downfall needs to be studied,” a fan wrote.

“Team Has No Fight At All Really Miss Those Days,” another fan wrote.

“Fire Joe and get someone else to run the Twitter account,” another fan said.

Many other fans continued expressing disappointment in the team’s performance in the 2024 season.

“The worst part is y'all aren't even fun to watch anymore. I miss the real Astros,” a comment reads.

“Trade everyone and rebuild,” another comment reads.

“Literally one of the worst teams in baseball. How did it happened so fast?” a user wrote.

It was the Houston Astros' fourth loss in five games. They are ranked third in the AL West with a record of 25 wins and 33 losses.

Astros manager Joe Espada addresses the team’s offensive and defensive struggles

The Houston Astros offense went 6 for 33 with one RBI one walk and seven strikeouts. Discussing their performance, Astros manager Joe Espada said (via MLB.com):

“It’s not easy. This league is hard. We have faced some pretty good arms. We just got to continue to fight through this. We will turn this around. We will start getting some runs here pretty soon.”

Astros’ Ronel Blanco recorded his first loss of the season, giving up four runs on three hits, six strikeouts, and three walks in nearly five innings pitched. Talking about Blanco, Espada said (via MLB.com):

“He had the stuff to take us deep into the game. It was just one of those nights where their offense did a nice job of executing and staying in the game and getting some hits.”

Blanco threw 95 pitches, 62 of them being strikes, with a 2.44 ERA. The Houston Astros will again face the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

