"Your wife is hot" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn reacts as Cody Bellinger's spouse moves past All-Star snub with cozy birthday celebration

Despite having a standout season with the New York Yankees, Cody Bellinger was not named to the American League All-Star squad. The outfielder, who turned 30 on Sunday, is hitting .282 along with 16 home runs, nine stolen bases and 54 RBIs this season.
However, his wife, Chase, didn't let the All-Star snub disappointment get to him. She celebrated Bellinger's 30th birthday in style. Instead of going for an all-out celebration, Chase chose an intimate dinner setting in the company of a few close friends.
On Sunday, Chase shared photos of how the couple celebrated the outfielder's birthday. The photos included the two posing with a multi-tiered, berry-studded birthday cake on the side.
She accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption:
"Happy birthday bestie husband I love you so much @cody_bellinger"
Several partners of Bellinger's current and former teammates shared their birthday wishes in the comments. This included Madisyn Seager, wife of Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager. Madisyn commented:
"Happy birthday bopppper @cody_bellinger your wife is hot!!"
Corey Seager and Bellinger once played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and together helped the club win the 2020 World Series.
Another former teammate from Bellinger's time in the Dodgers, Chris Taylor's wife, Mary, wrote:
"Beautiful!!! Hbd to the ultimate hype man!"
Yankees teammates Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole's partners also commented under the post.
"Happy bday Cody!!" Amy Cole wrote.
"🥹😍" Ashley Rodon reacted.
Cody Bellinger's girlfriend Chase trades running for reformers in hilarious fitness story
Chase is a model, mom of two and wife of Cody Bellinger. Despite the added responsibilities, Chase makes sure to remain fit.
On Sunday, before celebrating Bellinger's birthday, she kicked off her morning contemplating whether to run or use reformers for cardio. She posted a snapshot from inside a sleek Lagree fitness studio, capturing a row of reformer-style Megaformer machines.
These machines are used for high-intensity, low-impact strength workouts. She captioned:
“Guess I thought this was the better scenario than running today… Might be wrong will keep you posted”
Cody Bellinger and Chase are parents to two daughters: Caiden and Cy.