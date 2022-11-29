Yuli Gurriel: Why is the Astros 1B nicknamed 'La Pina'?

While the Houston Astros have stated that they are still interested in re-signing free agent Yuli Gurriel, Jose Abreu's recent signing may cause the 38-year-old Cuban to look for a new team. Despite hitting only.242 with 8 home runs and 53 RBIs last season, he should be able to find a club to play for this season.

Aside from winning the World Series twice with the Houston Astros, Gurriel is known around the league for another distinct feature: his haircut. Yuli and his brother Lourdes are known as "La Pina" by their teammates because of their hairstyles that look like the top of a pineapple.

The Gurriel family has used their signature look to create the "Pina Power" brand. According to their website, gurrielstore.com, the brand's vision is as follows: "The Piña Power brand was founded by a family of athletes and as a brand, its main objective is to introduce as many people as possible into sports and become healthier and stronger both mentally and physically while representing one brand, Piña Power."

A native of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Gurriel made his Major League debut on August 21, 2016, at the age of 32. Throughout his seven seasons in the MLB, Gurriel has won the World Series twice, a Gold Glove, and was the 2021 AL batting champion after hitting .319 through 146 games with the Astros.

Yuli Gurriel, who has shown no interest in retiring, will undoubtedly surpass the 100-home run mark, as he currently has 94 in his career. He also has a .284 career batting average to go along with 435 career RBIs.

Yuli Gurriel's defection from Cuba

Yuli is yet another talented baseball player who was forced to defect from Cuba to play in the Majors. Both Lourdes and Yuli Gurriel defected after competing with the Cuban national team in the Dominican Republic, eventually settling in Haiti.

After meeting future Cuban teammate Yordan Alvarez while in Haiti, Gurriel would become eligible to be signed as a free agent in June of 2016, eventually signing with the Houston Astros. He has spent his entire career with the Astros, so he may be determined to return to the only club he has ever known in the Majors.

