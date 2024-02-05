Zach Greinke Free Agency: Hall of Fame-bound pitcher set to return for 21st season, per reports

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Zack Greinke wants to return for a 21st MLB season. He's been a staple of the pitching scene for a long time, but it's clear this his better days are behind him. Despite that, he seems interested in getting back on the mound and pitching for another season.

Rosenthal did question why he'd want to, but Greinke remains an enigma even to those close to him:

"Why wouldn’t Greinke just retire after finishing 2-15 with a 5.06 ERA last season? Even for those close to him, trying to read his mind is futile. But Greinke is only 21 strikeouts short of becoming only the 20th pitcher in major-league history to record 3,000 strikeouts. He also has three sons under 10 who enjoy watching him play."

He also went on to say that his Hall of Fame case won't be affected. Plenty of eventual Hall of Famers played beyond their abilities and had poor stats in their twilight, but it largely doesn't take away from what they did prior. Retirement vs. longevity isn't a big issue.

Where will Zack Greinke sign?

The Kansas City Royals signed two pitchers this offseason, so a return to the team is likely out of the question for the veteran pitcher. Ken Rosenthal reported that Zack Greinke needs to find the right fit, but what does that look like?

At this stage, it probably looks like a rebuilding team that's not interested in wins and losses. Greinke lost 15 games last season, so it's not as if he's going to make a huge impact.

That means that the Oakland Athletics could make sense. The Chicago White Sox also make sense, especially if they trade off some assets and start a full rebuild. He can be an innings-eater.

The Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies and more also fit this bill. He could also be brought in as a back end starter to a team with young pitchers so he can be a mentor.

That makes teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates or Arizona Diamondbacks a bit of an interesting landing spot for him.

