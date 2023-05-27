Noah Syndergaard trade destinations: Top 3 landing spots for struggling Dodgers ace

Noah Syndergaard hasn't had the best start to the 2023 MLB season. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has managed only 33 strikeouts and seven walks in 47.1 innings pitched.

Amid his poor run, Syndergaard has been linked with a trade away from Los Angeles. Here, we take a look at some of the MLB teams that the 30-year-old could join if the Dodgers decided to offload him.

Noah Syndergaard trade destinations

#1. Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have struggled to get things right this season. Mark Kotsay's side has managed only 10 wins while suffering 43 defeats and is in dire need of some reinforcements.

As the Athletics aren't likely to make a push for the playoffs, they could look to sign Noah Syndergaard from Los Angeles. The pitcher needs to gain some confidence of his own and Oakland could be a perfect destination if he can help the struggling team.

#2. Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have had a torrid start to the season. They sit in 5th place on the AL Central table with 15 wins and 37 losses. The team is yet to find the right combination under manager Matt Quatrato.

The Royals may opt to give Syndergaard a run of games this season as they're unlikely to make a push for the playoffs. If the 30-year-old pitcher impresses the team, he could become the premier pitcher for them next season.

#3. Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals are in a tough NL East division, but sit in fifth place with 22 wins and 29 defeats this campaign. The Nats are still in contention to make the playoffs but need a few tweaks to their pitching lineup.

The team can boost their pitching department by signing Syndergaard, who earned All-Star honors in 2016. Although the right-handed flamethrower isn't in his best, he could look for a different challenge to help rebuild his career.

