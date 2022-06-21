“Nobody wanted to give me the opportunity” - Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve explains his tough path to the big leagues

Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve is widely recognized as one of the best second basemen in Major League Baseball today. Since entering the league in 2011, Altuve has consistently established himself as one of the sport's top players.

"That's why we literally [love] Jose Altuve and he literally [loves] Justin Verlander! Wow This is #LevelUp baseball!" - Locked ON Astros Podcast

Baseball was not always this prosperous for Altuve. All the way back in 2007, when he was just 17 years old, Altuve attended a tryout for the Astros. He was denied a spot because of his size. However, he persevered. He returned to the tryout and was ultimately awarded a spot in the Houston Astros organization.

Altuve discussed this in an on-field interview during a game against the Chicago White Sox on June 19. Altuve said, "I was short and skinny, so nobody fell in love with me or wanted to give me the opportunity."

"Jose Altuve shares his journey to the big leagues. Never give up on your dreams" - Baseballer

Altuve said his dad convinced him to return to the tryout, where he ultimately made the team and was offered a contract with the organization. If not for his father, he could not be in the league right now.

A look into Jose Altuve's baseball career

Altuve at the plate, Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros

At the age of 21, Altuve was called up to a historically awful Houston Astros team that won just 56 games that year. He was a bright spot, however, hitting .270 through 57 games played with Houston. In 2012, Altuve saw his first All-Star appearance, after hitting .290, with 34 doubles and 33 stolen bases.

In 2014, Altuve took the league by storm with a historic season, including 225 hits, which led all of baseball. This led to Altuve having a whopping .341 batting average and 56 stolen bases on the year. Since the 2014 season, Altuve has been one of the best second basemen year in and year out.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Jose Altuve’s first grand slam was August 17th, 2014.



Guess who he hit it off? Big pouty face Jose Altuve’s first grand slam was August 17th, 2014.Guess who he hit it off? Big pouty face https://t.co/gWEvH8dIoZ

"Jose Altuve’s first grand slam was August 17th, 2014" - Michael Schwab

Throughout his career, Altuve has made seven All-Star appearances, earned five Silver Slugger Awards, a Gold Glove Award, and the American League MVP. On top of this, he was a key contributor on the 2017 Houston Astros, who won it all.

Jose Altuve has had an outstanding career so far in Major League Baseball and can definitely make his case for the baseball Hall of Fame. If it was not for his persevearence, Altuve would not be in the position he is now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far