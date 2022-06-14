“Now how do I convince my wife that we should summer in Scottsdale?” “I’ll trade hicks contract for that house” - MLB Twitter loves Wiffle ball field in house for sale in Arizona 

MLB fans on Twitter were in awe over this Wiffle ball field that is in the backyard of a house listed for sale on Zillow. The house is located in Scottsdale, Arizona, an excellent location since Arizona it's always baseball weather in Arizona.

The house is currently listed at $2 million, which is a lot of money. However, the average house price in Scottsdale is roughly $700,000, so maybe this house might be worth it.

Every fan of baseball and the MLB has most likely played Wiffle ball at some point as a child. Wiffle ball is a fun game that is easy to play and is very accessible for children of all ages. With that being said, most Wiffle ball games are played in parks or anywhere that has enough space for a makeshift field.

Having a legitimate field just for Wiffle ball would be great, but having it in your own backyard would absolutely insane. People can really live out their childhood dreams whenever they want with this backyard, not to mention the house itself is beautiful as well.

This is why there were so many Major League Baseball fans on Twitter fawning over this spectacular house.

Since famous baseball multimedia company Jomboy Media reposted the listing on Twitter, there were a lot of people who wanted the company to purchase this house for one of their headquarters. If they were to do this, this place would probably be one of the best places to work for any baseball fan.

Retro Rewind @Retro__Rewind @JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild You guys should buy it. Warehouse games but for spring training. Invite a bunch of big leaguers out there @JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild You guys should buy it. Warehouse games but for spring training. Invite a bunch of big leaguers out there

There were also a bunch of people who want the house for themselves. Any MLB fan would love to call this place their home. Imagine the crazy games and parties that could be thrown at this place!

Ned Ryerson @PatrickGuild @JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild Now how do I convince my wife that we should summer in Scottsdale? @JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild Now how do I convince my wife that we should summer in Scottsdale?

MLB fans also joked around by potentially offering a barter to the sellers.

Nevertheless, there were people in the comments complaining that the price of the house was too high and the place was not worth it. Not only does this place have an epic Wiffle ball field, it also has a pool and a theater room, and it is an overall beautiful place to live.

CAV @LLAR0 @JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild You could also build that field for roughly $10K at virtually any house and save over a million bucks @JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild You could also build that field for roughly $10K at virtually any house and save over a million bucks

Owning this house would make any MLB fan's dream, and it would bring out the inner child of every baseball fan.

