×
Create
Notifications

“Now how do I convince my wife that we should summer in Scottsdale?” “I’ll trade hicks contract for that house” - MLB Twitter loves Wiffle ball field in house for sale in Arizona 

The wiffle ball field located in the backyard of a house for sale in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The wiffle ball field located in the backyard of a house for sale in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Thomas Gamba-Ellis
Thomas Gamba-Ellis
ANALYST
Modified Jun 14, 2022 02:55 AM IST

MLB fans on Twitter were in awe over this Wiffle ball field that is in the backyard of a house listed for sale on Zillow. The house is located in Scottsdale, Arizona, an excellent location since Arizona it's always baseball weather in Arizona.

A $2 million home in Scottsdale, Arizona that comes with a Wiffle ball field is currently for sale(via @zillowgonewild) https://t.co/vNumJwjxEL

The house is currently listed at $2 million, which is a lot of money. However, the average house price in Scottsdale is roughly $700,000, so maybe this house might be worth it.

Every fan of baseball and the MLB has most likely played Wiffle ball at some point as a child. Wiffle ball is a fun game that is easy to play and is very accessible for children of all ages. With that being said, most Wiffle ball games are played in parks or anywhere that has enough space for a makeshift field.

Having a legitimate field just for Wiffle ball would be great, but having it in your own backyard would absolutely insane. People can really live out their childhood dreams whenever they want with this backyard, not to mention the house itself is beautiful as well.

Pool and lil waterfall grotto https://t.co/KErC4YLgTl

This is why there were so many Major League Baseball fans on Twitter fawning over this spectacular house.

MLB fans are in love with house with Wiffle ball backyard

Since famous baseball multimedia company Jomboy Media reposted the listing on Twitter, there were a lot of people who wanted the company to purchase this house for one of their headquarters. If they were to do this, this place would probably be one of the best places to work for any baseball fan.

@JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild Southwest Jomboy HQ?
@JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild Jomboy House™️
@JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild You guys should buy it. Warehouse games but for spring training. Invite a bunch of big leaguers out there

There were also a bunch of people who want the house for themselves. Any MLB fan would love to call this place their home. Imagine the crazy games and parties that could be thrown at this place!

@JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild So when are we moving to Scottsdale @abbyruggiero
@JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild @golden_tiger13 @zburg8705 @B_robDaMenace53 I’m down -anyone tryna split
@JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild Now how do I convince my wife that we should summer in Scottsdale?

MLB fans also joked around by potentially offering a barter to the sellers.

@JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild i have 20 bucks and a bag of chips how does that sound?
@JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild ill trade hicks contact for the house

Nevertheless, there were people in the comments complaining that the price of the house was too high and the place was not worth it. Not only does this place have an epic Wiffle ball field, it also has a pool and a theater room, and it is an overall beautiful place to live.

@JomboyMedia @zillowgonewild You could also build that field for roughly $10K at virtually any house and save over a million bucks

Owning this house would make any MLB fan's dream, and it would bring out the inner child of every baseball fan.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...