Oakland Ballers set to transform historic Raimondi Park with $1,600,000 investment for home games during inaugural season

Independent league baseball team, the Oakland Ballers, are set to invest $1.6 million in the historic Raimondi Park in West Oakland. The ballpark is going to be the home field for the B's for its inaugural 2024 season.

The B's are planning to upgrade the park's field for professional-level baseball. This plan includes increasing the seating capacity for 2,500 fans and also transforming the ballpark along with its surroundings into an exclusive location for Oakland youth baseball and softball. According to CBS News, the team has mentioned that this investment is set to be from private funding.

The Park was first opened in 1910. Back then it was named Bayview Park. However, in 1947, it was renamed in honor of Ernie Raimondi who died in World War II. Raimondi graduated from McClymonds High School and was also a minor league player for the Oakland Oaks baseball club.

The Raimondi Park has been a training ground for legendary baseball stars like Curt Flood, Frank Robinson, and Vada Pinson

Bryan Carmel, the co-founder of the team, addressed the media about their plans with Raimondi Park. In the press conference, he said:

"As the Oakland Ballers, our mission has always been to revitalize Oakland's ballparks.We are honored to be part of the next chapter of baseball at Raimondi Park and eagerly anticipate collaborating with the City and local residents to showcase the potential of our city."

It's situated in the Prescott neighborhood of West Oakland which is an industrial, being transformed by new housing and plans for more construction. This is adjacent to the sprawling Wood Street homeless encampment, which is also set to have new housing and retail developments.

The inaugural home game is set to be on June 4, 2024. The city of Oakland has permitted the team to host 48 home games at the Park. It is going to be open to the public on all other days. The new amenities of the park like the video scoreboard will be used for neighborhood community events.

Raimondi family extends their support towards Oakland Ballers for their plans to transform the park

Penny Raimondi Isola, the daughter of Ernie Raimondi, extended her family's support towards the B's plans of transforming Raimondi Park as their new home ahead of the 2024 season. The park has been a symbol of Oakland's rich history of sports and B's plans of revitalizing it would surely help in enhancing that.

Penny recently said that it's a great opportunity to get Oakland back as the baseball town it has always been. She further stated that the B's plans would help the neighborhood and the entire city:

"The opportunity has come along to further revitalize [Raimondi Park] for the neighborhood and for the entire city. On behalf of the Raimondi family, I would like to extend my support for the Oakland Ballers efforts to activate Raimondi Park as a site for their team, soon to be 'our team'. Let's unite to ensure Oakland thrives as the baseball town it has always been."

