The LSU star Olivia Dunne was once highlighted on a billboard in Times Square in July 2021. She has the highest social media followers among NCAA athletes. LSU featured her as a social media personality and a gymnast on the billboard with other well-known athletes.

In 2021, the NCAA decided to reverse its 115-year ban on student-athletes receiving payment for their name, image, and likeness (NIL). LSU took a step forward in this and funded the campaign to feature their athletes on billboards.

"It was awesome that they could orchestrate something like that"- Olivia Dunne on BFF podcast(56:52)

Dunne shared her excitement about the feature she got on Times Square on her Instagram handle by sharing some snaps and was showered upon with love and greetings.

Olivia Dunne - The Social Media Sensation

Olivia Dunne is one of the college athletes with the highest NIL earnings, and she is showing no signs of slowing down as her fame grows. The 20-year-old presently has over 4.2 million Instagram followers and 7.6 million TikTok followers.

According to Deadline.com, Dunne receives more than $500,000 for an Instagram sponsored post. In a podcast interview with Full Send, here is what the gymnast had to say about her social media earnings.

"I usually don’t ever talk about money, but … I would say, six figures. Yeah, yeah, I’m very fortunate... It’s just crazy to me." - Olivia Dunne

Dunne's immense fanbase makes her incredibly appealing to brands. She has uploaded a couple of Instagram images of herself sporting a Vuori dress. She mentions them in every post, thus it would appear that they may pay her for sponsored content. Although Dunne hasn't disclosed how much the brand pays her, based on what she mentioned in her podcast interview, it seems to be a lot.

After joining the USA National Team, Dunne made the decision to attend Louisiana State University. She enrolled in the school in 2020 and will complete her graduation in 2024.