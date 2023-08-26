Gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne, who will be a senio this year, recently posted a photo of herself in a pink Vouric Clothing outfit on Instagram.

Julz Dunne, who is Olivia Dunne's sister, is a student at LSU with a sizable Instagram following. It is possible to deduce that Julz took the pictures while her sister posed in her sponsored workout attire. Julz added a funny comment after snapping the gorgeous images of her sister.

She commented, "Photographer must've been like really cool."

Olivia made her debuted as an LSU Tiger gymnast in 2020. Dunne participated on the uneven bars in each regular-season match in 2020–21, earning a 9.875 on her first attempt versus Arkansas. As LSU placed second as a team in the Southeastern Conference Championships, Dunne helped a 9.9 score on uneven bars to qualify for the postseason.

Olivia Dunne and Julz Dunne's bond

Olivia Dunne, a well-known gymnast who is dating Pirates actor Paul Skenes, is frequently pictured with Julz Dunne, her sister, standing by her side. She often participates in LSU activities, the university where both stars attend. The gymnast, who is only 20 years old, is older than she is. For the record, Skenes is 21 years old.

The trio is well-known for its fame. Because Julz is not an athlete like the other two, she seems to be the least famous. However, social media has allowed her to amass a sizable fan base.

Julz is a 22-year-old TikTok and Instagram user with over 100,000 followers. She frequently posts pictures from sporting events and other well-known trips that she attends. Skenes may eventually appear as well if their connection develops.