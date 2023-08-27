Due to her accomplishments in the sport of gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has become extremely popular among her followers. Due to Olivia Dunne's fame, the LSU gymnastics team is now receiving additional security.

However, she didn't have this fame when she was a 10-year-old kid. Dunne discussed the reaction she would have had to an elite college's interest. She recalled a past moment in which her coach let her know about LSU's interest in her, to which she was completely uninterested and ignorant about LSU at age 10.

In 2021, Olivia joined BFFs' YouTube channel for an episode and shared her childhood memories with them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She said, "My coach told me that LSU was interested in me ... and I was like what's LSU?"

Dunne became an All-American on the uneven bars, made the SEC academic honor roll, and positioned herself to become an even bigger social media star as a freshman in the 2020–21 academic year. On Instagram, Dunne has 1.4 million followers and more than 19,000 followers on Twitter.

Olivia Dunne's career accomplishments

Olivia Dunne is an American artistic gymnast born on October 1, 2002. She is very active on social media. She is the highest-valued female college athlete as of 2022 and now competes for the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. She previously competed for the USA national team.

With over 10 million followers on social media, Dunne has landed sponsorship deals for her name, likeness, and pictures worth seven figures. In July, Dunne participated in the 2017 U.S. Classic, ranking sixth overall. Dunne's overall ranking at the 2017 National Championships was seventh.

In July 2023, Olivia Dunne revealed that she earned more than $500,000 from a single social media post. Shortly after that, she and Bayou Traditions announced the launch of the Livvy Fund. This program aims to connect female student-athletes at LSU with major businesses to help them secure NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) endorsement deals.