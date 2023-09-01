Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2023 edition, disclosed the struggle to keep her SI cover girl news under wraps.

Speaking to Full Send Podcast, the LSU star gymnast revealed:

"It's only gone crazier with the Sports Illustrated. That was so exciting. That was probably one of the most exciting days of my life. I couldn't tell anyone for the longest time. That was definitely one of the hardest secrets I had to keep."

For her first magazine shoot with SI, Dunne traveled to Puerto Rico. There, she posed on the beach in a variety of looks, including a string bikini by Burberry in its timeless beige and checkered design and a cut-out thong two-piece by Entire Studios.

In a recent video from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot, Dunne, who is presently the NCAA's highest-paid female athlete, discussed balancing gymnastics, college education, and her modeling job.

“You can be an athlete, you can be in school, you can do modeling, but you can have the best of both worlds — and you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all."

Olivia Dunnes is in a romantic relationship with Paul Skenes

The top overall choice for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, has recently revealed that he is dating TikTok sensation and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was the first to report on his relationship update and used a few of Skenes' statements.

According to Skenes, he first met Dunne when one of his friends began dating her flatmate.

"Just a small-world type of thing" - Paul Skenes

He also discussed some of the difficulties that come with being in a celebrity partnership. It might be draining for them to continuously be approached by admirers, some of whom are friendlier than others.

In this year's MLB draft, Skenes was regarded as one of the most professionally prepared prospects. He leaves LSU significantly more polished as a result of COVID-19's effects on his undergraduate experience.