LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently discussed how she finds the right balance between her personal and professional life. Dunne, who is a social media sensation, is currently dating MLB star Paul Skenes. She also feels that this year she has managed to balance the two better this year than in recent times.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Dunne said:

"This year I have the best grasp on it. The past few years, juggling NIL or ever since my sophomore year, since the summer of 2021, I've definitely had a hard time finding balance. That's really important because if you don't have balance, that can affect your mental health.

"I finally feel like I got a grasp on it this year. It's just compartmentalizing things mentally is very important in my everyday routine."

Dunne's astronomical rise to prominence happened quickly and in 2021 she became the highest-earning female collegiate athlete in NIL (name, image, likeness) money. On3 values her NIL earnings at $3.5 million annually.

Olivia Dunne wants to be an entrepreneur

After her gymnastics career at LSU is over, Olivia Dunne plans to pursue her dream of opening her own company.

“But after school, I would definitely like to have my own brand. Yes, I love working with brands but I would like to have my own thing, my own product one day and I’m not sure exactly what that is."

Dunne is pretty active on social media. Considering her present course, it makes sense to believe she would pursue a career in sports branding or launch her own apparel company.

Dunne has represented the United States national team and the 2023 SI Swimsuit model dominated the gym floor, flaunting her strength, flexibility and agility.

Olivia Dunne - LSU v Auburn

Olivia Dunne is prepared for her final year as an LSU gymnast. The LSU star faced an unpleasant environment when her team traveled to compete at the University of Utah. Young males were congregating outside the building and yelling, "We want Livvy."

Dunne posted the following to her fans on Twitter shortly after:

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job."

Dunne has increased her personal security for the upcoming season.