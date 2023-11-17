Olivia Dunne teams up with custom shoe designer Michael Anderson for mesmerizing limited edition sneakers

Olivia Dunne, the girlfriend of baseball star Paul Skenes, is well-known on social media. An artistic gymnast from LSU is the queen of the new era of name, image and likeliness. She has millions of followers and is one of the most paid collegiate athletes.

Dunne and Michael Anderson, the proprietor and artist of Boot Up Customs, recently worked together. Dunne is a standout player for LSU, is one of the many players for whom he creates personalized cleats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

@bootupcustoms x @livvydunne #AirLivvyLouisiana’s King of Customs - get.like.mike

The American gymnast was overjoyed to find that Michael had custom-designed her a pair of Nike cleats. The sneakers were adorned with LSU colors.

"Oh my gosh, those are amazing!" she said when reacting to the new Jordans. "I love them. I'm wearing these on a meet day for sure. For sure. These are so cool."

Olivia Dunne is more popular than Beyonce on TikTok

Olivia Dunne has amassed a massive fan following by posting slow-motion footage of herself performing handsprings and backflips.

Dunne dazzles her 7.8 million TikTok fans with a riveting demonstration of her extraordinary gymnastic skills. She posts behind-the-scenes training videos that highlight her flawless uneven bars and balancing beam routines. The 21-year-old surpassed Beyoncé's 3.5 million TikTok followers in 2022.

Dunne began training in gymnastics at the age of three, according to People, and she started her adventure at a young age. At age 11, she made her elite debut and shortly after, she was called on to the USA Gymnastics Junior National Team.

Dunne is currently receiving enormous payments for sponsored postings and has had the opportunity to meet some well-known celebrities. According to British media, she recently posed for a photo at Fred's Bar, which is close to her Louisiana State University campus, with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.