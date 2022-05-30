"Once I send it to New York it's their f*****g call" - MLB umpire lays down the law following heckling from Texas Rangers dugout

An MLB umpire did not mince his words during a challenge in a game yesterday between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers. The game had some significant relevance for the Rangers as they are fresh off sweeping the Los Angeles Angels and are inching closer to the top spot in the American League West. The Rangers are currently 22-24, putting them 4.5 games behind the Angels for second spot in their division.

The game reached a head in the bottom of the seventh, when the Rangers were up 4-3 against the last-placed Athletics. Thanks to umpires being mic'd up this season, we are able to hear some exchanges between dugouts and umpires that we aren't necessarily supposed to.

MLB umpire Tom Haillon has none of it against the Texas Rangers

The umpire in question was veteran Tom Haillon. Haillon has called a lot of games and has no problem using profanity to exclaim his points and deal with all the heckling that comes with his line of work.

During the seventh inning of yesterday's game taking place at the O.co Coliseum, Haillon called Texas Rangers runner Andy Ibanez out at home plate after he was tagged by Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia "Once I send it to New York it's their fucking call"



Love when the ump has a hot mic "Once I send it to New York it's their fucking call"Love when the ump has a hot mic https://t.co/RZUCPB9Lzc

"Once I send it to New York it's their f*****g call. Love when the ump has a hot mic" - @ Jomboy Media

Chris Woodward, the Rangers manager, did not like the call and challenged it. Woodward's point was that the runner was obstructed by the catcher. In the MLB, a challenge constitutes a review of the play by the panel at the MLB Control Center in New York City.

As the call stood, Woodward was livid. Replying to the flurry of comments he was receiving from the Rangers manager, Haillon turned to Woodward and said, "Once I send it to New York it's their f*****g call."

"A day after his six year anniversary" - @ Nate Flax

The incident took place exactly six years after Haillon was involved in an event at Citi Field in New York. In that occurrence, Haillon tossed Noah Syndergaard for throwing behind a batter, causing similar fireworks to erupt.

The Athletics held on to win the game in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a walk-off RBI single by Jed Lowrie.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far