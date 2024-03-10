“One muddy day and it’s over” - MLB fans have field day as Yankees' Nestor Cortes Jr. debuts denim Nike cleats

Lefty pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees are preparing for the upcoming season at Steinbrenner Field. Recently, in a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins at Hammond Stadium, Cortes Jr. took the mound and repped denim Nike cleats.

The denim cleats were in a sky blue colorway, with the Swoosh label present on the side of the sneaker.

However, fans took to the comment section and pointed out that the shoes weren't the best, especially on a 'muddy' baseball field. Fans said that the pitcher could have repped better cleats for the day.

"One muddy day and it’s over," one fan said.

Here are some fan reactions:

Cortes designed the shoes with Miami-area artist Marcus Rivero, also known as Soles by Sir.

Their partnership is straightforward: Cortes proposes ideas, and Rivero brings them to life. Rivero also put his own touch to this rendition, such as a mustache patch on the rear of one shoe that resembles Cortes' characteristic facial hair.

Nestor Cortes Jr. on his unique choice of footwear and Spring Training preparations

Not only fans, but even the Yankees manager thought the footwear donned by Nestor Cortes Jr. was unique.

“I think they look better from afar; that’s my opinion,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But they were creative and unique. I’ll give them that.”

After the game, the pitcher said that he wanted to go for this particular show when he took that mound.

“I told him (Marcus Rivero) I wanted to go denim,” Cortes said. “I didn't know he was going go out all that much.”

However, Nestor Cortes Jr. had a day to forget on the mound. Across 3.1 innings pitched, he allowed nine hits, six earned runs, one walk and three strikeouts. The Yankees lost the game 10-7.

Cortes missed a lot of time last season as he struggled with a shoulder injury. However, he is building himself up to avoid injuries and said that it was going pretty well.

“Since early spring, I said the hardest part for me is going to be building up, just because I haven't pitched in a while,” Cortes said. “... Tomorrow's going to be a big day for me. See how I recover, see how I wake up. But … it's pretty good right now.”

Nestor Cortes Jr. is expected to be a part of the starting rotation that will be spearheaded by AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman and Clarke Schmidt.

