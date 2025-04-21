Orioles embarrassing loss vs. Reds makes fans question whether it’s MLB or NFL

Fans reacted as the Baltimore Orioles' pitching staff struggled, ending their three-game series with a brutal 24-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The Orioles opened the series on Friday with an 8-3 loss, followed by a bounce-back 9-5 win on Saturday.

With the latest defeat, Baltimore now sits at 9-12, ranking fourth in the AL East. After a scoreless first inning, the teams were tied 1-1 in the second. The third inning turned disastrous for the Orioles as starter Charlie Morton surrendered seven runs.

The pitching woes didn’t stop there as Baltimore’s staff allowed two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings. The Reds continued piling on in the sixth, seventh, and ninth innings, adding to their already commanding lead.

Orioles fans were left disappointed after the crushing loss, with many taking to social media to vent their frustration. Some fans drew comparisons to other sports, particularly the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

“Thought I was watching the Baltimore Ravens,” a fan said.

“When I saw today's score, my first thought was that the Bengals were playing the Ravens in a spring football game. Yikes! #Reds #Orioles,” another fan said.

“Which one is worse? The grizzlies or the orioles today?” someone wrote.

Many other fans continued with their strong takes:

“Getting 21’d in baseball is probably worse than losing by 50 in any other major sports,” a comment reads.

“Not surprising. We have a major league starting rotation on the IL. We are throwing out rookies and re treads. Until we get some pitching, we are toast. Get rid of Morton, Perez, and Mateo asap,” another comment read.

“Adios Hyde- ya gotta go. You’ve lost a clubhouse loaded with talent and the guys have no idea what their roles are because your lineup rotations are ridiculous! I was at the game and it’s been real but bye bye,” another wrote.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde expresses frustration after pitching staff gave up 24 runs in crushing defeat

During Sunday’s game, the Baltimore Orioles’ pitching staff gave up 24 earned runs on 25 hits, including three home runs, while issuing 11 walks and striking out six.

After the game, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde expressed his frustration, saying (via ESPN):

"It's embarrassing. It's not what you want to do on Easter Sunday in front of your home crowd… You just want it to be over as fast as possible."

The Orioles are now set to face the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, opening a three-game series at Nationals Park.

