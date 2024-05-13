Orioles Trade Rumors: MLB insider names 3 closers O's are 'eyeing' following Craig Kimbrel's melt-down

The Baltimore Orioles are playing well this season. However, the same cannot be said about their closer, Craig Kimbrel, who, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, might be replaced soon.

"The Baltimore Orioles privately realize that they are going to have to find closer for the pennant stretch with Craig Kimbrel melting down," wrote Nightengale.

"They have their eyes on St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and Astros reliever Ryan Pressly, if their teams become deadline sellers," added Nightengale

Craig Kimbrel is struggling with back tightness, has an ERA of 4.11 and has struck out 23 players in 15 innings.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the potential players that the Orioles are eyeing are:

1) Ryan Helsley

This young player is a bright spark in the Cardinals bullpen. He throws hard and he can strike batters out. He was chosen as the NL Reliever of the Month for April this year and also got the All-Star title in 2022. He has an ERA of 1.42 in 16 games with 12 saves.

2) Jordan Romano

Another young talent, Romano, has experience as a closer for the Toronto Blue Jays. But like Kimbrel, Romano has struggled a bit this season. The 31-year-old was out of the field during Spring training but returned on April 16th. He is currently holding an ERA of 4.15 and eight strikeouts on top of six saves.

3) Ryan Pressly

Like Kimbrel, the two-time All-Star is also not performing well. He has appeared in 16 games this season and has an ERA of 5.65. The Orioles are probably taking a bit of a chance on him, hoping to regain his past supremacy.

The Orioles have a talented team with a bright future. They've already made a big splash by trading for starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. Adding a reliable closer may be the final piece to make an important run at the World Series.

Orioles are sticking with Craig Kimbrel for now

Despite Kimbrel struggling, Baltimore remains committed to Craig Kimbrel as their closer for now. Manager Brandon Hyde emphasizes getting Kimbrel's mechanics back on track and building his confidence.

Kimbrel's veteran experience is valued, but the team might explore different options to find more potential players if he does not get better by the trade deadline.

The 35-year-old has been an All-Star nine times and a World Series champion in the past. If he can get back on track, the Orioles might not trade him.

