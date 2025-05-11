Orioles vs. Angels: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 11, MLB 2025

The Baltimore Orioles are attempting to avoid a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels in Game 3 of their set of fixtures. After coming away with a comfortable 4-1 win, the O's surrendered to the Halos in a 5-2 loss yesterday.
What was an optimistic start to the season is slowly turning to a nightmare for Baltimore. The team has has lost two straight series before their road trip to Anaheim and now find themselves in the basement of the AL East.
In a similar manner, the Angels have also struggled since the loss of superstar Mike Trout to injury. Anaheim currently sits in the bottom of the AL West with a 16-22 record.
Orioles vs Angels recent form and records
The Orioles currently hold a dismal 14-24 record which includes a putrid -69 run differential. In addition, the team has only won six out of the available 21 games on the road.
The Angels, on the other hand, aren't faring any better than Baltimore. The squad owns a -61 run differential and with leader Mike Trout gone for the forseeable future, someone would need to step up for the Halos. On the brighter side of things, however, the team has compiled a 9-9 record at home this year.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
BAL: Zach Eflin (2-1, 3.00 ERA, 8 K), LAA: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.68 ERA, 34 K)
Los Angeles Angels
Two-time All-Star Tyler Anderson is one of the remaining bright lights in an otherwise dim future for the Angels. The 35-year-old currently owns a 2-0 record across seven starts with an impressive 2.68 ERA with 34 strikeouts.
Must-Watch Hitters
Baltimore Orioles
Given the struggles of the O's on offense, one player has remained consistent in delivering at the plate. Designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn is currently batting at an impressive .303/.395/.556 clip with an OPS of .951. The 31-year-old has also compiled seven home runs, 14 RBIs, and four doubles in the process.
Orioles vs Angels baseball betting odds
Orioles vs Angels expert picks and game prediction
The series-decider between the struggling O's and Halos should be an interesting one. Both Zach Eflin and Tyler Anderson has delivered on the mound this year. The game would ultimately boil down as to which team will get their breaks in the game. Given that the O's are slightly loaded in terms of talent compared to the Angels, expect them to come away with a slim victory.
Run Line: +1.5, -134
Total Runs, U 8.5, -146
Prediction: BAL wins, 3-2