Orioles vs. Angels: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 11, MLB 2025

The Baltimore Orioles are attempting to avoid a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels in Game 3 of their set of fixtures. After coming away with a comfortable 4-1 win, the O's surrendered to the Halos in a 5-2 loss yesterday.

Ad

What was an optimistic start to the season is slowly turning to a nightmare for Baltimore. The team has has lost two straight series before their road trip to Anaheim and now find themselves in the basement of the AL East.

In a similar manner, the Angels have also struggled since the loss of superstar Mike Trout to injury. Anaheim currently sits in the bottom of the AL West with a 16-22 record.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orioles vs Angels recent form and records

The Orioles currently hold a dismal 14-24 record which includes a putrid -69 run differential. In addition, the team has only won six out of the available 21 games on the road.

The Angels, on the other hand, aren't faring any better than Baltimore. The squad owns a -61 run differential and with leader Mike Trout gone for the forseeable future, someone would need to step up for the Halos. On the brighter side of things, however, the team has compiled a 9-9 record at home this year.

Ad

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

BAL: Zach Eflin (2-1, 3.00 ERA, 8 K), LAA: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.68 ERA, 34 K)

Los Angeles Angels

Two-time All-Star Tyler Anderson is one of the remaining bright lights in an otherwise dim future for the Angels. The 35-year-old currently owns a 2-0 record across seven starts with an impressive 2.68 ERA with 34 strikeouts.

Must-Watch Hitters

Baltimore Orioles

Given the struggles of the O's on offense, one player has remained consistent in delivering at the plate. Designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn is currently batting at an impressive .303/.395/.556 clip with an OPS of .951. The 31-year-old has also compiled seven home runs, 14 RBIs, and four doubles in the process.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Orioles vs Angels baseball betting odds

Sunday, 5/11 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs BAL -139 -1.5, +112 O 8.5, -146 LAA +127 +1.5, -134 U 8.5, +116

Ad

Orioles vs Angels expert picks and game prediction

The series-decider between the struggling O's and Halos should be an interesting one. Both Zach Eflin and Tyler Anderson has delivered on the mound this year. The game would ultimately boil down as to which team will get their breaks in the game. Given that the O's are slightly loaded in terms of talent compared to the Angels, expect them to come away with a slim victory.

Ad

Run Line: +1.5, -134

Total Runs, U 8.5, -146

Prediction: BAL wins, 3-2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More