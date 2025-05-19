Orioles vs Brewers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 19, 2025

The Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers are set to kick off a three-game interleague series on Monday night. This is a matchup of two teams that have been a bit of a disappointment this season, and both are looking to find that little bit of consistency that can push them onwards and upwards.
Baltimore is 15-30 this season, while Milwaukee sits at 22-25. Let's take a look at the odds for this game and predict how things will play out.
Orioles vs. Brewers prediction
Gunnar Henderson is doing his best to lead the Orioles on offense this season, but it just hasn't been enough. The overall offensive numbers show a team that has belted 53 home runs, but Baltimore simply can't outslug opponents.
Dean Kremer is set to start for the Orioles in this game, and pitching has been a major issue for this team. Kremer has gone 3-5 with a 5.36 ERA, symbolic of their struggles.
The Brewers have been struggling to score runs of late, and they are dealing with some big injuries. Christian Yelich leads the way with seven home runs and 26 RBIs, but Milwaukee needs to find consistent hits.
Quinn Priester is going to start this game, and he stands 1-2 with a 4.59 ERA. This is a tough one to call, but Baltimore's offense should get them over the line.
Prediction: Baltimore Orioles 5, Milwaukee Brewers 4
Orioles vs. Brewers odds
Money Line: Baltimore Orioles -105, Milwaukee Brewers -115
Run Spread: Orioles -1.5 (+160), Brewers +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-125), Under 8.5 (+105)
Orioles vs. Brewers injuries
Baltimore Orioles injury report
- Tyler O'Neill (OF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder impingement)
- Colton Cowser (OF): 60-Day IL (Left thumb fracture)
- Andrew Kittredge (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee debridement)
- Tyler Wells (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL repair surgery)
- Jordan Westburg (IF): 10-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)
- Grayson Rodriguez (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat strain)
- Gary Sanchez (C): 10-Day IL (Right wrist inflammation)
- Kyle Bradish (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
- Brandon Woodruff (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right ankle tendinitis)
- Aaron Civale (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left hamstring)
- Jose Quintana (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder impingement)
- Aaron Ashby (LHP): 15-Day IL (Right oblique strain)
- Blake Perkins (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shin fracture)
- Nester Cortes (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow strain)
Orioles vs. Brewers picks
Even though Milwaukee has been the better team overall this season, focusing on the Orioles should be the play in this game.
Money Line: Baltimore Orioles -105
Run Spread: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-125)