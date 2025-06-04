Orioles vs Mariners: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 4, 2025

The Orioles are seeking for another upset in Game 2 of the three-game set against the Mariners on Wednesday. Baltimore shocked the fans at T-Mobile Park after pulling a 5-1 win on the road. What was supposed to be a comfortable win for the playoff contending Mariners was anything but, as a rare consistent game from the O's materialized in Seattle.

Rowdy Tellez' solo shot in the second inning was all the offense that the hosts could muster as the O's drew contributions across the board. Ryan O'Hearn, Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad, and Jackson Holliday each produced runs to supplement Tomoyuki Sugano's decent outing on the mound. The two-time EIji Sawamura Awardee gave up just one run on five base hits in seven innings.

Orioles vs. Mariners recent form and records

Little was expected from the Orioles after what has been an abysmal season so far. Nevertheless, the team was able to claim a victory off a postseason contender as they improved their record to 23-36. Despite how bleak the results have been, the squad has been on the up-and-up as they've won four straight fixtures.

On the other hand, the loss gave the Mariners a demotion in the AL West. After leading for a majority of this campaign, the team has now surrendered the lead to the Astros. Seattle owns a 32-27 record and are just half-a-game behind Houston.

Orioles vs. Mariners odds

Money Line: BAL (-103), SEA (-105)

Run Spread: BAL -1.5 (+154), SEA +1.5 (-191)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-102), U 7.5 (-117)

Orioles vs. Mariners injuries

BAL injury report

Ramon Laureano (LF): 10-day IL (ankle)

Ryan Mountcastle (1B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Cody Poteet (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Grayson Rodriguez (SP): 60-day IL (lat, elbow)

Tyler O'Neill (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)

Kyle Bradish (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Gary Sanchez (C): 10-day IL (wrist)

Jordan Westburg (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Cedric Mullins (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)

SEA injury report

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (biceps)

Luke Raley (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Victor Robles (RF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

George Kirby (SP): Day-today

Logan Gilbert (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Orioles vs. Mariners projected lineup

BAL projected lineup

Jackson Holliday (2B)

Adley Rutschman (C)

Gunnar Henderson (SS)

Ryan O'Hearn (1B)

Ramon Urias (3B)

Colton Cowser (LF)

Coby Mayo (DH)

Heston Kjerstad (RF)

Jorge Mateo (CF)

Cade Povich (1-4 | 5.29 ERA | 53 K)

SEA projected lineup

J.P. Crawfrd (SS)

Julio Rodriguez (CF)

Cal Raleigh (C)

Randy Arozarena (LF)

Mitch Garver (DH)

Dylan Morre (2B)

Donovan Solano (1B)

Leody Taveras (RF)

Ben Williamson (3B)

Emerson Hancock (SP, 2-2 | 5.64 ERA | 32 K)

Orioles vs. Mariners picks and game prediction

An even matchup in terms of odds, the contest should see a lot of action on offense given the caliber of starting pitchers that will be deployed. Expect the Mariners to bounce back and make up some ground in the AL West standings.

Run Line: SEA +1.5 (-191)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-117)

Prediction: SEA wins, 8-5

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More