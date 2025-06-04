Orioles vs Mariners: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 4, 2025

The Orioles are seeking for another upset in Game 2 of the three-game set against the Mariners on Wednesday. Baltimore shocked the fans at T-Mobile Park after pulling a 5-1 win on the road. What was supposed to be a comfortable win for the playoff contending Mariners was anything but, as a rare consistent game from the O's materialized in Seattle.
Rowdy Tellez' solo shot in the second inning was all the offense that the hosts could muster as the O's drew contributions across the board. Ryan O'Hearn, Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad, and Jackson Holliday each produced runs to supplement Tomoyuki Sugano's decent outing on the mound. The two-time EIji Sawamura Awardee gave up just one run on five base hits in seven innings.
Orioles vs. Mariners recent form and records
Little was expected from the Orioles after what has been an abysmal season so far. Nevertheless, the team was able to claim a victory off a postseason contender as they improved their record to 23-36. Despite how bleak the results have been, the squad has been on the up-and-up as they've won four straight fixtures.
On the other hand, the loss gave the Mariners a demotion in the AL West. After leading for a majority of this campaign, the team has now surrendered the lead to the Astros. Seattle owns a 32-27 record and are just half-a-game behind Houston.
Orioles vs. Mariners odds
Money Line: BAL (-103), SEA (-105)
Run Spread: BAL -1.5 (+154), SEA +1.5 (-191)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-102), U 7.5 (-117)
Orioles vs. Mariners injuries
BAL injury report
- Ramon Laureano (LF): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Ryan Mountcastle (1B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Cody Poteet (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Grayson Rodriguez (SP): 60-day IL (lat, elbow)
- Tyler O'Neill (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Kyle Bradish (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Gary Sanchez (C): 10-day IL (wrist)
- Jordan Westburg (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Cedric Mullins (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)
SEA injury report
- Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (biceps)
- Luke Raley (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Victor Robles (RF): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- George Kirby (SP): Day-today
- Logan Gilbert (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
Orioles vs. Mariners projected lineup
BAL projected lineup
- Jackson Holliday (2B)
- Adley Rutschman (C)
- Gunnar Henderson (SS)
- Ryan O'Hearn (1B)
- Ramon Urias (3B)
- Colton Cowser (LF)
- Coby Mayo (DH)
- Heston Kjerstad (RF)
- Jorge Mateo (CF)
- Cade Povich (1-4 | 5.29 ERA | 53 K)
SEA projected lineup
- J.P. Crawfrd (SS)
- Julio Rodriguez (CF)
- Cal Raleigh (C)
- Randy Arozarena (LF)
- Mitch Garver (DH)
- Dylan Morre (2B)
- Donovan Solano (1B)
- Leody Taveras (RF)
- Ben Williamson (3B)
- Emerson Hancock (SP, 2-2 | 5.64 ERA | 32 K)
Orioles vs. Mariners picks and game prediction
An even matchup in terms of odds, the contest should see a lot of action on offense given the caliber of starting pitchers that will be deployed. Expect the Mariners to bounce back and make up some ground in the AL West standings.
Run Line: SEA +1.5 (-191)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-117)
Prediction: SEA wins, 8-5