Orioles vs. Mets: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 9, 2025

The New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles played a close game on Tuesday, which saw the Mets take a 7-6 victory in extra innings at Camden Yards. The Orioles will look to avenge their loss and equalize the series.

Left-handed David Peterson will take the mound for the Mets. He has been excellent this season, posting a 6-4 record and 3.18 ERA. Meanwhile, the Orioles will send RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (6–5, 4.44) to the hill.

Orioles vs. Mets: Game 2 Odds & Weather

Line: Mets –158, Orioles +130

Total: O/U 10.0 (some sportsbooks list 9.5-10 range)

Conditions: Warm (~82°F), light 5‑mph wind R-L, slight lift for balls to left / center; no rain.

Orioles vs. Mets: Game 2 Injury Report

Orioles

Maverick Handley, Concussion, 7-Day IL

Adley Rutschman, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL

Chadwick Tromp, Strained lower back, 10-Day IL

Gary Sánchez, Sprained knee, 10-Day IL

Cade Povich, Hip inflammation, 15-Day IL

Zach Eflin, Lower back discomfort, 15-Day IL

Keegan Akin, Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL

Tyler Wells, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL

Kyle Bradish, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Grayson Rodriguez, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL

Albert Suárez, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL

Cody Poteet, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL

Ryan Mountcastle, Strained hamstring, 60-Day IL

Jorge Mateo, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL

Mets

Starling Marte, Knee contusion, 10-Day IL

Kodai Senga, Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL

Max Kranick, Strained elbow, 15-Day IL

Paul Blackburn, Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL

Dedniel Núñez, Sprained elbow, 15-Day IL

José Buttó, Illness, 15-Day IL

Brooks Raley, Tommy John surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL

Drew Smith, Tommy John surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL

Christian Scott, Tommy John surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL

Sean Manaea, Strained oblique, 60-Day IL

Nick Madrigal, Fractured shoulder (non-throwing), 60-Day IL

Jose Siri, Fractured shin, 60-Day IL

Danny Young, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

A.J. Minter, Lat surgery, 60-Day IL

Tylor Megill, Sprained elbow, 60-Day IL

Griffin Canning, Ruptured Achilles' tendon, 60-Day IL

Orioles vs. Mets: Game 2 Prediction & Pick

David Peterson has been consistent in his last few outings, and it will come in handy for the Mets, who are expected to take the win here again. The Mets have a deep lineup at their disposal, and Tomoyuki Sugano could leak runs in the early half of the game.

Score Prediction: Mets 7, Orioles 4

Moneyline: Mets ML (-158)

Alternate line: Mets -1.5 runs (+105) for value seekers

Total: Over 10 runs

