Orioles vs. Mets: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 9, 2025

The New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles played a close game on Tuesday, which saw the Mets take a 7-6 victory in extra innings at Camden Yards. The Orioles will look to avenge their loss and equalize the series.
Left-handed David Peterson will take the mound for the Mets. He has been excellent this season, posting a 6-4 record and 3.18 ERA. Meanwhile, the Orioles will send RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (6–5, 4.44) to the hill.
Orioles vs. Mets: Game 2 Odds & Weather
Line: Mets –158, Orioles +130
Total: O/U 10.0 (some sportsbooks list 9.5-10 range)
Conditions: Warm (~82°F), light 5‑mph wind R-L, slight lift for balls to left / center; no rain.
Orioles vs. Mets: Game 2 Injury Report
Orioles
Maverick Handley, Concussion, 7-Day IL
Adley Rutschman, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
Chadwick Tromp, Strained lower back, 10-Day IL
Gary Sánchez, Sprained knee, 10-Day IL
Cade Povich, Hip inflammation, 15-Day IL
Zach Eflin, Lower back discomfort, 15-Day IL
Keegan Akin, Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL
Tyler Wells, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL
Kyle Bradish, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Grayson Rodriguez, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL
Albert Suárez, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL
Cody Poteet, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL
Ryan Mountcastle, Strained hamstring, 60-Day IL
Jorge Mateo, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL
Mets
Starling Marte, Knee contusion, 10-Day IL
Kodai Senga, Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL
Max Kranick, Strained elbow, 15-Day IL
Paul Blackburn, Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL
Dedniel Núñez, Sprained elbow, 15-Day IL
José Buttó, Illness, 15-Day IL
Brooks Raley, Tommy John surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL
Drew Smith, Tommy John surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL
Christian Scott, Tommy John surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL
Sean Manaea, Strained oblique, 60-Day IL
Nick Madrigal, Fractured shoulder (non-throwing), 60-Day IL
Jose Siri, Fractured shin, 60-Day IL
Danny Young, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
A.J. Minter, Lat surgery, 60-Day IL
Tylor Megill, Sprained elbow, 60-Day IL
Griffin Canning, Ruptured Achilles' tendon, 60-Day IL
Orioles vs. Mets: Game 2 Prediction & Pick
David Peterson has been consistent in his last few outings, and it will come in handy for the Mets, who are expected to take the win here again. The Mets have a deep lineup at their disposal, and Tomoyuki Sugano could leak runs in the early half of the game.
Score Prediction: Mets 7, Orioles 4
Moneyline: Mets ML (-158)
Alternate line: Mets -1.5 runs (+105) for value seekers
Total: Over 10 runs