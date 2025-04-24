Orioles vs. Nationals: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 24, MLB 2025

The Washington Nationals will look to complete their first series sweep of the season on Thursday as they wrap up a three-game interleague set against the Baltimore Orioles from Nationals Park.
Mackenzie Gore will take the starting bump for the sixth time looking to secure his third win of the year, while the Orioles will counter with Cade Povich who enters start number five off his worst showing of the year.
Orioles vs. Nationals recent form and records
Baltimore
Since taking two of three from the Indians at home, Brandon Hyde's Orioles have dropped successive series to the Reds and Nationals. In playing to a 9-14 overall record, Baltimore brings up the rear of the AL East standings five-games in back of the front running Yankees.
More importantly, the O's have been costly for MLB bettors who are $586 in the red backing them on a gamely basis. Baltimore has hemorrhaged money both at home (-$211) and on the road (-$375).
Washington
The Nationals have responded well since losing three-of-four in an extended series at Pittsburgh, locking down wins in each of their last two series against the Rockies and Orioles.
With CJ Abrams limited to just 11 of the first 24 games, Washington sits two-games under .500 at 11-13, resulting in a modest $35 return for $100-per-bet baseball bettors. A majority of the team's success has come at home, where the Nationals are 7-4 and $552 in the black.
Injuries
Baltimore
- Colton Cowser LF 10 Day IL - Thumb
- Cody Poteet SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Zach Eflin SP 15 Day IL - Lat
- Chayce McDermott SP 15 Day IL - Lat
- Andrew Kittredge RP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Trevor Rogers SP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Grayson Rodriguez SP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Albert Suarez RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Tyler Wells SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Kyle Bradish SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Washington
- CJ Abrams SS 10 Day IL - Hip
- Andres Chaparro 1B 10 Day IL - Oblique
- Paul DeJong 3B 10 Day IL - Face
- Orlando Ribalta RP 15 Day IL - Bicep
- Michael Soroka RP 15 Day IL - Biceps
- Derek Law RP 15 Day IL - Forearm
- Cade Cavalli SP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Zach Brzykcy RP 15 Day IL - Quad
- DJ Herz SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Mason Thompson RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Josiah Gray SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Cade Povich (0-2, 6.38 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 30 hits (4 HR) & 13 ER with an 18:8 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.
- Tossed 3.1 IP of 6 hit (3 HR) & 7 ER ball with 4:5 K/BB ratio vs. Cincinnati last start.
- 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA & 4:0 K/BB ratio in 6.0 IP on the road in 2025.
- This will be his first career start against the Nationals.
MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 3.41 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 27 hits (3 HR) & 11 ER with a 45:8 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.
- Tossed 6.0 IP of 4 hit (1 HR) and 2 ER ball with 13:2 K/BB ratio at Colorado last start.
- 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA & 7:4 K/BB ratio in 6.0.1 career IP thrown vs. Baltimore.
- 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20:1 K/BB ratio in 12.0 IP at home in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters
Baltimore
With Cedric Mullins hitting safely in seven of his last eight games—including five straight—his bat might be the one to target in this matchup. He's 1-for-2 with a walk in his career against MacKenzie Gore. He's also slashing an impressive .389/.542/.778/.1.319 against left-handed pitching.
Washington
James Wood is a key reason why the Nationals rank among the league's best in the home run department. The outfielder leads the team with eight home runs and enters tonight's finale having abused O's pitching—collecting four hits in eight at-bats, including two doubles and a home run.
Orioles vs. Nationals Betting Odds
Orioles vs. Nationals expert picks and game prediction
Aside from a nine-run outburst against the Reds, Baltimore's offense has gone missing over the last five games, managing just eight total runs in the other four. It won't be easy against MacKenzie Gore either, but look for the Nats to shoulder the brunt of the scoring load with Cade Povich largely tossing batting practice over his four starts.
Sweeping a series is never easy, but with their staff ace on the mound, Washington deserves to be installed heavier favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to finish the job.
Orioles vs. Nationals Prediction: Washington Wins 6-3