Orioles vs. Nationals: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 24, MLB 2025

The Washington Nationals will look to complete their first series sweep of the season on Thursday as they wrap up a three-game interleague set against the Baltimore Orioles from Nationals Park.

Ad

Mackenzie Gore will take the starting bump for the sixth time looking to secure his third win of the year, while the Orioles will counter with Cade Povich who enters start number five off his worst showing of the year.

Orioles vs. Nationals recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baltimore

Since taking two of three from the Indians at home, Brandon Hyde's Orioles have dropped successive series to the Reds and Nationals. In playing to a 9-14 overall record, Baltimore brings up the rear of the AL East standings five-games in back of the front running Yankees.

Ad

Trending

More importantly, the O's have been costly for MLB bettors who are $586 in the red backing them on a gamely basis. Baltimore has hemorrhaged money both at home (-$211) and on the road (-$375).

Washington

The Nationals have responded well since losing three-of-four in an extended series at Pittsburgh, locking down wins in each of their last two series against the Rockies and Orioles.

With CJ Abrams limited to just 11 of the first 24 games, Washington sits two-games under .500 at 11-13, resulting in a modest $35 return for $100-per-bet baseball bettors. A majority of the team's success has come at home, where the Nationals are 7-4 and $552 in the black.

Ad

Injuries

Baltimore

Colton Cowser LF 10 Day IL - Thumb

Cody Poteet SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Zach Eflin SP 15 Day IL - Lat

Chayce McDermott SP 15 Day IL - Lat

Andrew Kittredge RP 15 Day IL - Knee

Trevor Rogers SP 15 Day IL - Knee

Grayson Rodriguez SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Albert Suarez RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Tyler Wells SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Kyle Bradish SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Washington

CJ Abrams SS 10 Day IL - Hip

Andres Chaparro 1B 10 Day IL - Oblique

Paul DeJong 3B 10 Day IL - Face

Orlando Ribalta RP 15 Day IL - Bicep

Michael Soroka RP 15 Day IL - Biceps

Derek Law RP 15 Day IL - Forearm

Cade Cavalli SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Zach Brzykcy RP 15 Day IL - Quad

DJ Herz SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Mason Thompson RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Josiah Gray SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Ad

Starting Pitchers

Cade Povich (0-2, 6.38 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 30 hits (4 HR) & 13 ER with an 18:8 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.

Tossed 3.1 IP of 6 hit (3 HR) & 7 ER ball with 4:5 K/BB ratio vs. Cincinnati last start.

0-1 with a 1.50 ERA & 4:0 K/BB ratio in 6.0 IP on the road in 2025.

This will be his first career start against the Nationals.

MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 3.41 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 27 hits (3 HR) & 11 ER with a 45:8 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.0 IP of 4 hit (1 HR) and 2 ER ball with 13:2 K/BB ratio at Colorado last start.

0-1 with a 4.50 ERA & 7:4 K/BB ratio in 6.0.1 career IP thrown vs. Baltimore.

1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20:1 K/BB ratio in 12.0 IP at home in 2025.

Ad

Must-Watch Hitters

Baltimore

With Cedric Mullins hitting safely in seven of his last eight games—including five straight—his bat might be the one to target in this matchup. He's 1-for-2 with a walk in his career against MacKenzie Gore. He's also slashing an impressive .389/.542/.778/.1.319 against left-handed pitching.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Washington

James Wood is a key reason why the Nationals rank among the league's best in the home run department. The outfielder leads the team with eight home runs and enters tonight's finale having abused O's pitching—collecting four hits in eight at-bats, including two doubles and a home run.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Orioles vs. Nationals Betting Odds

Thursday 4/24 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Baltimore Orioles -108 -1.5 +142 O 8.5 -118 Washington Nationals -112 +1.5 -170 U 8.5 -102

Ad

Orioles vs. Nationals expert picks and game prediction

Aside from a nine-run outburst against the Reds, Baltimore's offense has gone missing over the last five games, managing just eight total runs in the other four. It won't be easy against MacKenzie Gore either, but look for the Nats to shoulder the brunt of the scoring load with Cade Povich largely tossing batting practice over his four starts.

Ad

Sweeping a series is never easy, but with their staff ace on the mound, Washington deserves to be installed heavier favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to finish the job.

Orioles vs. Nationals Prediction: Washington Wins 6-3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Rose Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.



While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.



Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.



When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue. Know More