Orioles vs. Nationals: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 17, 2025

The Baltimore Orioles failed to contain the Washington Nationals in the series opener at Camden Yards on Friday as the visiting team turned around a 3-2 deficit to win 4-3 after a late rally.

Orioles vs. Nationals Recent Form and Records

Baltimore showed signs of life after a series win over American East leaders, the New York Yankees, at the end of last month. They had a series win on the road against the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week.

However, things have been bleak for the AL East team since they were swept by the Minnesota Twins at home, and Friday's loss made it four defeats on the trot for the struggling Orioles.

The Nationals haven't been too great this season either as the win in the series opener was just their second in the last eight games. However, the team would be hoping for an upturn since it was a second win in three games.

Orioles vs. Nationals injuries

Baltimore Orioles injury report

Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day

Jordan Westburg: 10-Day Injury List

Gary Sánchez: 10-Day Injury List

Colton Cowser: 60-Day Injury List

Cody Poteet: 15-Day Injury List

Albert Suarez: 60-Day Injury List

Washington Nationals injury report

Paul DeJong: 10-Day Injury List

Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day Injury List

Derek Law: 15-Day Injury List

Mason Thompson: 60-Day Injury List

Andres Chaparro: 10-Day Injury List

Orioles vs. Nationals picks

The Baltimore Orioles are expected to make a comeback in the second game of the series to end their four-game losing streak after a narrow loss in the series opener. Kyle Gibson will be on the mound for his fourth start of the season for Baltimore. He'll be up against the Nationals' Jake Irvin on the mound.

Money Line: Baltimore Orioles (-160)

Run Spread: Orioles -1.5 (+125)

Runs: Over 10 (-110)

Orioles vs. Nationals prediction: Orioles 6, Nationals 5

Orioles vs. Nationals Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Nationals +34 Nationals +1.5 (-145) Over 10 -110 Orioles -160 Orioles -1.5 (+125) Under 10 -110

