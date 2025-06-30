Orioles vs. Rangers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 30, 2025

  • home icon
By Daniel Santiago
Modified Jun 30, 2025 14:50 GMT
Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty

The Orioles travel to the Lone Star state for a three-game series against the Rangers starting on Monday night. Baltimore last faced the 2023 world champions at home just a week ago, with the latter coming up with the series victory.

A duel between lefty All-Star starters is about to commence as the O's have selected Trevor Rogers to battle the Rangers' Patrick Corbin in the series-opener at Arlington. Rogers has posted a 1-0 record with a 1.62 ERA across 16 2/3 innings. Meanwhile, Corbin has been inconsistent throughout the year with a 4-7 record and a 4.24 ERA across 14 starts.

Orioles vs. Rangers recent form and records

The O's are coming off a solid series victory over AL East counterparts, the Rays. Although still last in the AL East, the collective has seen signs of life and are now just seven games behind the wild card spots at 36-47.

In contrast, the Rangers surrendered their series to the Mariners in a battle of AL West contenders. After a battling on top of the division standings during the early part of the year, Texas has fallen down to fourth, just behind the Angels.

Orioles vs. Rangers odds

Money Line: BAL (-102), TEX (-106)

Run Spread: BAL -1.5 (+147), TEX +1.5 (-173)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-107), U 8.5 (-111)

Orioles vs. Rangers injuries

BAL injury report

  • Ryan Mountcastle (1B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
  • Adley Rutschman (C): 10-day IL (abdomen)
  • Cody Poteet (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
  • Grayson Rodriguez (SP): 60-day IL (lat, elbow)
  • Tyler O'Neill (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
  • Kyle Bradish (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
  • Jorge Mateo (SS): 10-day IL (elbow)
  • Tyler Wells (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
  • Cade Povich (SP): 15-day IL (hip)
  • Zach Eflin (SP): Out (back)

TEX injury report

  • Cody Bradford (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
  • Josh Sborz (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
  • Joc Pederson (1B): 10-day IL (hand)
  • Jon Gray (SP): 60-day IL (wrist)
  • Tyler Mahle (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
  • Jake Burger (1B): 10-day IL (oblique)
  • Wyatt Langford (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)
Orioles vs. Rangers projected lineup

BAL projected lineup

  • Jackson Holliday (2B)
  • Jordan Westburg (3B)
  • Gunnar Henderson (SS)
  • Ramon Laureano (RF)
  • Ryan O'Hearn (DH)
  • Gary Sanchez (C)
  • Colton Cowser (LF)
  • Coby Mayo (1B)
  • Cedric Mullins (CF)
  • Trevor Rogers (SP, 1-0 | 1.62 ERA | 13 K)

TEX projected lineup

  • Sam Haggerty (LF)
  • Michael Helman (CF)
  • Corey Seager (SS)
  • Marcus Semien (2B)
  • Adolis Garcia (RF)
  • Jonah Heim (DH)
  • Kyle Higashioka (C)
  • Josh Jung (3B)
  • Ezequiel Duran (1B)
  • Patrick Corbin (SP, 4-7 | 4.24 ERA | 59 K)
Orioles vs. Rangers picks and game prediction

The game is almost at evens with a very slight lean towards the O's. With the form that Baltimore starter Trevor Rogers is on, the visitors should edge out the Rangers in the series-opener on the road.

Run Line: TEX +1.5 (-173)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-107)

Prediction: BAL wins, 5-4

