Orioles vs. Tigers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025

The Baltimore Orioles travel to the Motor City to face off against the Detroit Tigers. At the time of writing, the O's are currently in the basement of the competitive American League East with a 10-14 card. Meanwhile, the Tigers own the lead in the American League Central standings with a 14-10 record.

The O's have primarily struggled to keep it clean on the mound with the team posting a league-worst 5.25 ERA among all pitching crews. Although their firepower has produced so far, the worries of experts regarding the team's pitching staff that was amplified by the loss of ace Corbin Burnes to the D'backs are currently unfolding.

Detroit, on the other hand, boasts one of the best pitching staff in MLB. The Tigers currently lead the American League in ERA with 2.94. Their offense hasn't been too shabby either as it's kept itself within the Top 10 of team counting stats and batting averages.

Orioles vs Tigers recent form and records

The O's barely avoided a sweep in the Beltway Series against the Nationals. Baltimore edged out Washington 2-1 in final game of their three-game set yesterday. However, th team has only won two of its last six games, including a 24-2 drubbing against the Reds on April 20.

The Tigers are coming off an impressive three-game series against the powerhouse Padres. Detroit claimed two victories against San Diego, including a 6-0 shutout in the closing game.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

BAL: Brandon Young (0-0, 6.75 ERA), DET: Casey Mize (3-1, 2.22 ERA)

Detroit Tigers

2018 first overall pick Casey Mize is slowly living up to the expectations that entailed his selection order when he was drafted. The 27-year-old currently owns a 3-1 record across four starts. Mize also has 18 strikeouts across 24 and 1/3 innings pitched.

Must-Watch Hitters

Baltimore Orioles

Former All-Star and Silver Slugger Cedric Mullins has picked up the slack in the O's offense. The center fielder is batting at a .295/.433/.590 clip with an OPS of 1.023. Mullins leads all Baltimore pitchers in base hits with 23, doubles with five, home runs with six, and stolen bases with five.

Orioles vs Tigers baseball betting odds

Friday, 4/25 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs BAL +114 +1.5, -194 O 8.5, -113 DET -127 -1.5, +154 U 8.5, -106

Orioles vs Tigers expert picks and game prediction

In 2024, the Orioles lost four of their six games against the Tigers. With the team's form currently reeling and the Tigers seemingly hitting their stride even against powerhouse teams, expect a lopsided victory for Detroit.

Run Line: -1.5, +154

Total Runs: U 8.5, -106

Prediction, DET wins, 5-1

