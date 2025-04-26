Orioles vs. Tigers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025

Friday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (10-14) and the Detroit Tigers (15-10) was postponed and that means the two will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will start at 1:10 PM ET. Brandon Young will start for the Orioles while Casey Mize will take the mound for the Tigers at Comerica Park.
For Game 2, which will start at 6:10 PM ET, Charlie Morton (RHP, 0-5, 10.89 ERA) will climb the hill for the Orioles against the Tigers' Keider Montero (RHP, 0-1, 7.71 ERA).
Orioles vs. Tigers Game 2: Betting Odds
Moneyline: Tigers -120 | Orioles +100
Run Line: Tigers -1.5 (+158)
Over/Under: 9 runs
Orioles vs. Tigers Game 2: Injuries
Orioles
- Colton Cowser (OF) – Fractured thumb (left), 10-day IL
- Trevor Rogers (SP) – Kneecap subluxation, 15-day IL
- Chayce McDermott (SP) – Strained lat, 15-day IL
- Grayson Rodriguez (RP) – Elbow inflammation, 15-day IL
- Andrew Kittredge (RP) – Arthroscopic knee surgery, 15-day IL
- Zach Eflin (SP) – Strained lat, 15-day IL
- Cody Poteet (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-day IL
- Tyler Wells (SP) – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-day IL
- Kyle Bradish (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL
- Albert Suárez (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 60-day IL
Tigers
- Matt Vierling (OF/INF) – Strained shoulder, 10-day IL
- Manuel Margot (OF) – Strained knee, 10-day IL
- Jake Rogers (C) – Strained oblique, 10-day IL
- Alex Cobb (SP) – Hip inflammation, 15-day IL
- Beau Brieske (RP) – Knee inflammation, 15-day IL
- John Brebbia (RP) – Strained triceps, 15-day IL
- Sawyer Gipson-Long (SP) – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-day IL
- José Urquidy (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL
- Alex Lange (RP) – Lat surgery, 60-day IL
- Parker Meadows (OF) – Upper arm nerve discomfort, 60-day IL
- Ty Madden (SP) – Strained shoulder, 60-day IL
- Wenceel Pérez (OF) – Back inflammation, 60-day IL
Expected Lineups
Orioles
- CF Cedric Mullins (L)
- SS Gunnar Henderson (L)
- C Adley Rutschman (S)
- DH Ryan O’Hearn (L)
- RF Tyler O’Neill (R)
- LF Heston Kjerstad (L)
- 3B Jordan Westburg (R)
- 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R)
- 2B Jackson Holliday (L)
Tigers
- 2B Gleyber Torres (R)
- RF Kerry Carpenter (L)
- DH Spencer Torkelson (R)
- LF Riley Greene (L)
- 1B Colt Keith (L)
- C Dillon Dingler (R)
- 3B Jace Jung (L)
- SS Trey Sweeney (L)
- CF Javier Báez (R)
Orioles vs Tigers Game 2: Prediction & Pick
This is a matchup between two shaky starters in hitter-friendly conditions. The Tigers have been more consistent and could get a boost from the wind blowing out at Comerica. Charlie Morton’s recent decline could open the door for a breakout game from Detroit’s lefty-heavy middle of the order.
Final Score Prediction: Tigers 7, Orioles 5
Picks
Pick: Tigers moneyline (-120)
O/U Pick: Over 9 runs
Prop to Watch: Kerry Carpenter to hit a home run (+400)