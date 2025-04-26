Orioles vs. Tigers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025

Friday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (10-14) and the Detroit Tigers (15-10) was postponed and that means the two will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will start at 1:10 PM ET. Brandon Young will start for the Orioles while Casey Mize will take the mound for the Tigers at Comerica Park.

For Game 2, which will start at 6:10 PM ET, Charlie Morton (RHP, 0-5, 10.89 ERA) will climb the hill for the Orioles against the Tigers' Keider Montero (RHP, 0-1, 7.71 ERA).

Orioles vs. Tigers Game 2: Betting Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -120 | Orioles +100

Run Line: Tigers -1.5 (+158)

Over/Under: 9 runs

Orioles vs. Tigers Game 2: Injuries

Orioles

Colton Cowser (OF) – Fractured thumb (left), 10-day IL

Trevor Rogers (SP) – Kneecap subluxation, 15-day IL

Chayce McDermott (SP) – Strained lat, 15-day IL

Grayson Rodriguez (RP) – Elbow inflammation, 15-day IL

Andrew Kittredge (RP) – Arthroscopic knee surgery, 15-day IL

Zach Eflin (SP) – Strained lat, 15-day IL

Cody Poteet (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-day IL

Tyler Wells (SP) – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-day IL

Kyle Bradish (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL

Albert Suárez (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 60-day IL

Tigers

Matt Vierling (OF/INF) – Strained shoulder, 10-day IL

Manuel Margot (OF) – Strained knee, 10-day IL

Jake Rogers (C) – Strained oblique, 10-day IL

Alex Cobb (SP) – Hip inflammation, 15-day IL

Beau Brieske (RP) – Knee inflammation, 15-day IL

John Brebbia (RP) – Strained triceps, 15-day IL

Sawyer Gipson-Long (SP) – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-day IL

José Urquidy (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL

Alex Lange (RP) – Lat surgery, 60-day IL

Parker Meadows (OF) – Upper arm nerve discomfort, 60-day IL

Ty Madden (SP) – Strained shoulder, 60-day IL

Wenceel Pérez (OF) – Back inflammation, 60-day IL

Expected Lineups

Orioles

CF Cedric Mullins (L) SS Gunnar Henderson (L) C Adley Rutschman (S) DH Ryan O’Hearn (L) RF Tyler O’Neill (R) LF Heston Kjerstad (L) 3B Jordan Westburg (R) 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R) 2B Jackson Holliday (L)

Tigers

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Kerry Carpenter (L) DH Spencer Torkelson (R) LF Riley Greene (L) 1B Colt Keith (L) C Dillon Dingler (R) 3B Jace Jung (L) SS Trey Sweeney (L) CF Javier Báez (R)

Orioles vs Tigers Game 2: Prediction & Pick

This is a matchup between two shaky starters in hitter-friendly conditions. The Tigers have been more consistent and could get a boost from the wind blowing out at Comerica. Charlie Morton’s recent decline could open the door for a breakout game from Detroit’s lefty-heavy middle of the order.

Final Score Prediction: Tigers 7, Orioles 5

Picks

Pick: Tigers moneyline (-120)

O/U Pick: Over 9 runs

Prop to Watch: Kerry Carpenter to hit a home run (+400)

