  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Orioles vs. Tigers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025

Orioles vs. Tigers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 26, 2025 06:25 GMT
Orioles vs. Tigers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025
Orioles vs. Tigers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025

Friday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (10-14) and the Detroit Tigers (15-10) was postponed and that means the two will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will start at 1:10 PM ET. Brandon Young will start for the Orioles while Casey Mize will take the mound for the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Ad

For Game 2, which will start at 6:10 PM ET, Charlie Morton (RHP, 0-5, 10.89 ERA) will climb the hill for the Orioles against the Tigers' Keider Montero (RHP, 0-1, 7.71 ERA).

Orioles vs. Tigers Game 2: Betting Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -120 | Orioles +100

Run Line: Tigers -1.5 (+158)

Over/Under: 9 runs

Orioles vs. Tigers Game 2: Injuries

Orioles

  • Colton Cowser (OF) – Fractured thumb (left), 10-day IL
  • Trevor Rogers (SP) – Kneecap subluxation, 15-day IL
  • Chayce McDermott (SP) – Strained lat, 15-day IL
  • Grayson Rodriguez (RP) – Elbow inflammation, 15-day IL
  • Andrew Kittredge (RP) – Arthroscopic knee surgery, 15-day IL
  • Zach Eflin (SP) – Strained lat, 15-day IL
  • Cody Poteet (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-day IL
  • Tyler Wells (SP) – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-day IL
  • Kyle Bradish (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL
  • Albert Suárez (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 60-day IL
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tigers

  • Matt Vierling (OF/INF) – Strained shoulder, 10-day IL
  • Manuel Margot (OF) – Strained knee, 10-day IL
  • Jake Rogers (C) – Strained oblique, 10-day IL
  • Alex Cobb (SP) – Hip inflammation, 15-day IL
  • Beau Brieske (RP) – Knee inflammation, 15-day IL
  • John Brebbia (RP) – Strained triceps, 15-day IL
  • Sawyer Gipson-Long (SP) – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-day IL
  • José Urquidy (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL
  • Alex Lange (RP) – Lat surgery, 60-day IL
  • Parker Meadows (OF) – Upper arm nerve discomfort, 60-day IL
  • Ty Madden (SP) – Strained shoulder, 60-day IL
  • Wenceel Pérez (OF) – Back inflammation, 60-day IL
Ad

Expected Lineups

Orioles

  1. CF Cedric Mullins (L)
  2. SS Gunnar Henderson (L)
  3. C Adley Rutschman (S)
  4. DH Ryan O’Hearn (L)
  5. RF Tyler O’Neill (R)
  6. LF Heston Kjerstad (L)
  7. 3B Jordan Westburg (R)
  8. 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R)
  9. 2B Jackson Holliday (L)

Tigers

  1. 2B Gleyber Torres (R)
  2. RF Kerry Carpenter (L)
  3. DH Spencer Torkelson (R)
  4. LF Riley Greene (L)
  5. 1B Colt Keith (L)
  6. C Dillon Dingler (R)
  7. 3B Jace Jung (L)
  8. SS Trey Sweeney (L)
  9. CF Javier Báez (R)
Ad

Orioles vs Tigers Game 2: Prediction & Pick

This is a matchup between two shaky starters in hitter-friendly conditions. The Tigers have been more consistent and could get a boost from the wind blowing out at Comerica. Charlie Morton’s recent decline could open the door for a breakout game from Detroit’s lefty-heavy middle of the order.

Final Score Prediction: Tigers 7, Orioles 5

Picks

Pick: Tigers moneyline (-120)

Ad

O/U Pick: Over 9 runs

Prop to Watch: Kerry Carpenter to hit a home run (+400)

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications