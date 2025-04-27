Orioles vs. Tigers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 27, MLB 2025

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 27, 2025 12:30 GMT
The Baltimore Orioles' road trip at Comerica Park will end on Sunday as they are set to face the Detroit Tigers, who have won the last two games of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET as both teams look to make the best of the final weekend of April.

The Orioles will send their ace, Dean Kremer (RHP, 2-3, 6.84 ERA), on the mound. Meanwhile, the Tigers will have reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (LHP, 2-2, 2.83 ERA) starting the proceedings.

Orioles vs. Tigers Game 3: Betting Odds

  • Moneyline: Tigers -205, Orioles +170
  • Over/Under: 7.5 Runs
  • Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+100), Orioles +1.5 (-120)

Orioles vs. Tigers Game 3: Injuries

Orioles injury report:

  • Colton Cowser: Fractured thumb (left)
  • Tyler O'Neill: Neck inflammation
  • Trevor Rogers: Kneecap subluxation
  • Chayce McDermott: Strained lat
  • Grayson Rodriguez: Elbow inflammation
  • Andrew Kittredge: Arthroscopic knee surgery
  • Zach Eflin: Strained lat
  • Cody Poteet: Shoulder inflammation
  • Tyler Wells: Elbow surgery (internal brace)
  • Kyle Bradish: Tommy John surgery
  • Albert Suárez: Shoulder inflammation
Tigers' injury report:

  • Matt Vierling (OF/INF): Strained shoulder
  • Manuel Margot (OF): Strained knee
  • Jake Rogers (C): Strained oblique
  • Alex Cobb (SP): Hip inflammation
  • Beau Brieske (RP): Knee inflammation
  • John Brebbia (RP): Strained triceps
  • Sawyer Gipson-Long (SP): Elbow surgery (internal brace)
  • José Urquidy (SP): Tommy John surgery
  • Alex Lange (RP): Lat surgery
  • Parker Meadows (OF): Upper arm nerve discomfort
  • Ty Madden (SP): Strained shoulder
  • Wenceel Pérez (OF): Back inflammation

Expected Lineups:

Orioles:

  1. SS Gunnar Henderson (L)
  2. DH Adley Rutschman (S)
  3. 3B Jordan Westburg (R)
  4. RF Dylan Carlson (S)
  5. 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R)
  6. LF Ramón Laureano (R)
  7. C Gary Sánchez (R)
  8. 2B Ramón Urías (R)
  9. CF Jorge Mateo (R)
Tigers:

  1. 2B Gleyber Torres (R)
  2. RF Kerry Carpenter (L)
  3. DH Spencer Torkelson (R)
  4. LF Riley Greene (L)
  5. 1B Colt Keith (L)
  6. C Dillon Dingler (R)
  7. 3B Jace Jung (L)
  8. SS Trey Sweeney (L)
  9. CF Javier Báez (R)

Orioles vs. Tigers Game 3: Prediction & Pick

The Orioles will have to face Tarik Skubal, who is dominating every lineup he has faced so far. One can expect a shortage of runs from Baltimore's offense, featuring Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman.

On the other hand, the Tigers' offense, especially with Kerry Carpenter swinging hot bats, should be able to neutralize Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer.

Final Score Prediction: Tigers 6, Orioles 3

Best Bets:

Tigers -1.5 (+100)

Under 7.5 Runs

Riley Greene over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
