Orioles vs. Tigers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 27, MLB 2025

The Baltimore Orioles' road trip at Comerica Park will end on Sunday as they are set to face the Detroit Tigers, who have won the last two games of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET as both teams look to make the best of the final weekend of April.

The Orioles will send their ace, Dean Kremer (RHP, 2-3, 6.84 ERA), on the mound. Meanwhile, the Tigers will have reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (LHP, 2-2, 2.83 ERA) starting the proceedings.

Orioles vs. Tigers Game 3: Betting Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -205, Orioles +170

Over/Under: 7.5 Runs

Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+100), Orioles +1.5 (-120)

Orioles vs. Tigers Game 3: Injuries

Orioles injury report:

Colton Cowser: Fractured thumb (left)

Tyler O'Neill: Neck inflammation

Trevor Rogers: Kneecap subluxation

Chayce McDermott: Strained lat

Grayson Rodriguez: Elbow inflammation

Andrew Kittredge: Arthroscopic knee surgery

Zach Eflin: Strained lat

Cody Poteet: Shoulder inflammation

Tyler Wells: Elbow surgery (internal brace)

Kyle Bradish: Tommy John surgery

Albert Suárez: Shoulder inflammation

Tigers' injury report:

Matt Vierling (OF/INF): Strained shoulder

Manuel Margot (OF): Strained knee

Jake Rogers (C): Strained oblique

Alex Cobb (SP): Hip inflammation

Beau Brieske (RP): Knee inflammation

John Brebbia (RP): Strained triceps

Sawyer Gipson-Long (SP): Elbow surgery (internal brace)

José Urquidy (SP): Tommy John surgery

Alex Lange (RP): Lat surgery

Parker Meadows (OF): Upper arm nerve discomfort

Ty Madden (SP): Strained shoulder

Wenceel Pérez (OF): Back inflammation

Expected Lineups:

Orioles:

SS Gunnar Henderson (L) DH Adley Rutschman (S) 3B Jordan Westburg (R) RF Dylan Carlson (S) 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R) LF Ramón Laureano (R) C Gary Sánchez (R) 2B Ramón Urías (R) CF Jorge Mateo (R)

Tigers:

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Kerry Carpenter (L) DH Spencer Torkelson (R) LF Riley Greene (L) 1B Colt Keith (L) C Dillon Dingler (R) 3B Jace Jung (L) SS Trey Sweeney (L) CF Javier Báez (R)

Orioles vs. Tigers Game 3: Prediction & Pick

The Orioles will have to face Tarik Skubal, who is dominating every lineup he has faced so far. One can expect a shortage of runs from Baltimore's offense, featuring Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman.

On the other hand, the Tigers' offense, especially with Kerry Carpenter swinging hot bats, should be able to neutralize Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer.

Final Score Prediction: Tigers 6, Orioles 3

Best Bets:

Tigers -1.5 (+100)

Under 7.5 Runs

Riley Greene over 1.5 total bases (+115)

