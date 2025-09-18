Orioles vs. Yankees: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - September 18, 2025

The New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles will play 13 games this season. They have already clashed six times, with each team winning three games. Their four-game series begins on Thursday at Oriole Park.
The Yankees (85-67) are 13 games ahead of their opponents and hold an American League wild-card spot ahead of the Boston Red Sox.
Meanwhile, the Orioles (72-80) swept the Chicago White Sox in their latest series and have been an in-form team this month, winning 11 of 15 games.
Orioles vs. Yankees Game 1: Betting odds and weather
Time: 7:15 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Money Line: Yankees -207, Orioles +171
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs
Weather: Sunny, 78 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 3 mph out
Orioles vs. Yankees Game 1: Injuries and lineups
Injuries
Orioles
- Adley Rutschman: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Shawn Dubin: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Colin Selby: 15-day IL (Hamstring)
- Albert Suarez: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Felix Bautista: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Scott Blewett: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Zach Eflin: 60-day IL (Back)
- Grayson Rodriguez: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brandon Young: 60-day IL (Hamstring)
- Gary Sánchez: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (Toe)
Yankees
- Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-day IL (Back)
- Brent Headrick: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-day IL (Ankle)
- Clarke Schmidt: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Jake Cousins: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Expected Lineups
Orioles
- 2B J. Holliday L
- 3B J. Westburg R
- SS G. Henderson L
- DH R. Mountcastle R
- RF T. O'Neill R
- LF J. Jackson R
- 1B Coby Mayo R
- C Alex Jackson R
- CF D. Carlson S
Yankees
- LF A. Slater R
- RF Aaron Judge R
- CF C. Bellinger L
- DH G. Stanton R
- 3B Amed Rosario R
- 1B P. Goldschmidt R
- 2B J. Chisholm L
- SS A. Volpe R
- C Ben Rice L
Orioles vs. Yankees expert picks and prediction
Max Fried (17-5, 3.03 ERA) starts on the mound for the Yankees. He has a 2.79 ERA from three starts this month, regaining his form. Cade Povich (3-7, 5.05 ERA) starts for the Orioles. He has earned six runs in 10.2 innings pitched in his last two starts. Baltimore is pitching with a 3.69 ERA in the last 10 games, better than New York's 5.93 ERA.
However, the Yankees have a .255 collective batting average compared to .218 for the Orioles. Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge have combined for seven home runs in the last 10 games. Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson have led the charge for Baltimore's offense all season.
Prediction: Yankees 6, Orioles 5
Picks: Yankees ML (-207), Over 9.0 runs