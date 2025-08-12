“Our bags were packed and we were going to Detroit” - When Derek Jeter recalled emotional demotion to minors with Mariano Rivera

Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera received two of the highest ballot percentages to earn induction into Cooperstown. But before becoming New York Yankees legends, they were just rookies in the organization.

During an interview with USA Today in Aug. 2014, Jeter recalled an emotional moment in 1995 when the five-time World Series champion and Rivera were both demoted to the minor leagues just before the series against the Detroit Tigers. Jeter, who was born in New Jersey but spent his schooling life in Michigan, had plans in place for that series since the demotion came as a surprise.

"I had everything packed and ready to come to Detroit, had family and friends coming," Jeter said. "Then we got demoted to Triple-A."

In a home game against the Seattle Mariners in the second week of June, starting pitcher Rivera lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and one walk. At that point, he held a 10.20 ERA over three starts.

Rivera's demotion was looming when the decision was made to send him to the Yankees’ AAA affiliate, the Columbus Clippers. Jeter said he, too, was demoted because of his association with Rivera.

"Mo gave it up that last game," Jeter said. "He was a starter, so he gave it up. I think we won that game, and they sent me down. I think I was guilty by association. They sent us down. Our bags were packed and we were going to Detroit, so there was a lot of family and friends that had to change their plans."

Rivera started six games for Columbus that year with a 2-2 record and a 2.10 ERA. Meanwhile, Jeter had a successful year at the Clippers, posting a .317 batting average with 45 RBIs in 123 games.

Derek Jeter opened up on playing at Tiger Stadium

While he didn't get his chance in 1995, Derek Jeter became a regular in every Yankees team that faced the Tigers for the following 19 years until his retirement in 2014. He spoke about the fond memories of playing in Detroit's old stadium, saying:

"It was fun to play in the old Tiger Stadium because, just when I was a kid, I used to go and watch games there. It seemed like every year, wait for a Yankee game, and we'd make the trip to Detroit and go watch."

The old Tiger Stadium was in use till 1999, where the Tigers played for 87 years. The stadium was finally demolished in 2008. Jeter had an overall .324 batting average with 96 RBIs.

