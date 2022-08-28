“Overrated” “Tucker gonna carry that team” - MLB Twitter divided as Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker commits to Team USA for World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is set to resume after nearly six years in the spring of 2023. Many big name players have committed to playing. Another star committed to Team USA today.

It was announced this afternoon that Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has announced his intentions to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Tucker adds even more depth to an already loaded USA team.

"Kyle Tucker is #ALLIN for Team USA. #WorldBaseballClassic" - MLB

Many MLB fans took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. Fans are divided on the commitment. One fan thinks Tucker is an overrated outfielder. Tucker is, in fact, not overrated; he might be underrated. Tucker has 22 home runs, an OPS of .813 and a WAR of 4.5.

Other fans feel that Tucker is going to help carry Team USA to the championship. He certainly adds even more depth to an already loaded outfield!

To have an outfield that features stars such as Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Cedric Mullins and now Kyle Tucker is ridiculous. Team USA is absolutely stacked at almost every position.

USA fans feel that the team is the hands-down favorite to win it all at this upcoming World Baseball Classic.

The team is going to be incredible to watch.

With many stars committing to play for Team USA, some are saying that it is starting to get unfair at this point.

Fans are definitely going to be watching now with the addition of Tucker.

Overall, this is a huge addition for Team USA as they pursue another World Baseball Classic title.

World Baseball Classic 2023: Team USA current roster

2017 Championship Round - Game 3 - United States v Puerto Rico.

Kyle Tucker is among a handful of MLB stars that have announced their plans to play for Team USA. Here's a look at the roster as of today with the addition of Kyle Tucker.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ



Team USA Commits



C: Realmuto

1B: Goldschmidt / Alonso

2B: Story

SS: T. Anderson

3B: Arenado

"The 2023 World Baseball Classic is going to be awesome ... Team USA Commits C: Realmuto 1B: Goldschmidt/ Alonso 2B: Story SS: T. Anderson 3B: Arenado OF: Trout/ Betts/ Harper/ Mullins" - Action Network

The team features All-Stars up and down the lineup. No pitchers have been announced yet. It will be interesting to see who else may decide to commit.

