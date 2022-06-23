“Ozzie Smith like almost” “Hogs entire infield are putting on a CLINIC” - Baseball fans react to NCAA Baseball star Jalen Battles' spectacular double play

University of Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles has just made one of the best plays in the College World Series so far. NCAA baseball is currently in full swing, with the College World series in its second round of play. During the College World Series, we have seen some amazing plays, but none quite as impressive as Battles' double play at shortstop.

When viewed in real-time or played at full speed, this just looks like a good double play. However, when you slow down the speed of the video, you notice that he jumps up in midair. He also throws the ball on his opposite leg to make a perfect throw to first base. The fact that he turned two on this play is very impressive.

Jalen Battles is also a stud at the plate for the Razorbacks. The former 2019 Philadelphia Phillies draft pick hit .296 with 10 home runs this season. He was also on the second all-region team for the 2021 season.

The Razorbacks wound up winning this game against the Auburn Tigers 11-1, a bounceback win after losing to Ole Miss. Arkansas is set to play Ole Miss again in an elimination game, where they will have to defeat Ole Miss twice to move on.

College baseball, especially in Omaha, is absolutely electric, and this play shows it. It is to no surprise that fans were excited to see this play. Some people are even saying this play resembles something that defensive legend Ozzie Smith would have done.

Once baseball fans saw this play on social media shortly after it happened, they had a lot of positives to say about it. They loved to see the intensity in the game.

A lot of fans were fasinated by the sheer amount of athleticism it takes to complete this play. It's amazing that Jalen Battles made this awkward throw look so easy.

This fan made a hilarious comment about the Razorbacks defense.

There were also fans saying how this is a big league style play, and they are definitely right.

Overall, this play by Jalen Battles was absolutely insane to see, especially from a college baseball player. Arkansas is an electric baseball team, and this play definitely proved it.

